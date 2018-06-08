Rodmell and Southease

OPEN GARDENS: I am writing this early on Sunday morning and it’s the Rodmell Open Gardens Day. The weather is glorious and we should be in for a very busy day. On Saturday, the village was buzzing with the sound of lawnmowers being put to task, as busy gardeners lovingly prepared their little bits of heaven for visitors to enjoy.

IFORD CHURCH: Yesterday, Christine Isitt and I went to the celebration at Iford Church, where the Brighton Band entertained us and we ambled around various stalls, selling bric-a-brac and plants etc. I have to say the plants were of a superb standard and so reasonable. We sat in the sun, cooled by a gentle breeze, enjoying tea and cakes and listening to the music. A gentle quintessentially British event much enjoyed by all.

RODMELL SCHOOL: I have a gentleman and his family staying with me from June 27 to 29, who went to Rodmell School in the seventies, and he was delighted when I told him that there would be a service of Thanksgiving to remember the 162 years of our lovely village school, which is closing in August. His name is Josh Goldstein and he would love to meet up with old school-friends. Like many of us, he was sad that the school is closing. I do hope a lot of ex-pupils make t he effort to come to this occasion.

MY GARDEN: Has really gone wild with the sun and the rain, and Rob who helps me with it, has had to work very hard to keep it all under control. When I sit or work out there in the evenings, the smell of the honeysuckle, roses and other fragrant shrubs and flowers is exquisite and I love it.

VISITORS: Many of my overseas visitors have mentioned to me how untidy England is becoming and ask why are we letting our beautiful country get into this state. Unfortunately it has to be us, the people, who must be at fault when we throw rubbish everywhere, don’t keep our gardens and properties clean and clear and have a general don’t care attitude. When I was young everyone kept their houses immaculate, their gardens tidy, swept the pavements outside their houses every day and it wasn’t a case of being well off and snobbish. The poorer people were probably more fussy and took great pride in their homes and you would be told if your house let down the area in no short shrift.

RUBBISH: Someone left two big black bags of rubbish down the Gap recently where the local farmer keeps hardcore to filling holes in farm roads. The seagulls, of course, found them and then rubbish was all over the place. What sort of people do this sort of thing?

ROAD JUNCTIONS: I know the Council are hard strapped for cash but some of the road junctions need at least the corners kept cut, as it’s so dangerous if you can’t see what traffic is coming before you draw out. Also, road signs are covered, road markings are faded - all making lives more hazardous. I try to keep the grass outside my property cut, as we have a very dangerous junction here and I plan to get overhanging bushes and trees cut back soon to give a clearer view towards Newhaven. We have to wait for the flowering to finish and the birds’ nests to become vacant. The Council no longer cut the long bank where all the daffodils grow, so yours truly will have to fork out and pay for it to be done.

WILD FLOWERS: I look forward to seeing the verge of wild flowers between Lewes Prison and the Victoria Hospital coming into flower. It’s always a picture.

SOUTHEASE OPEN GARDNES: Tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday, 12.30pm to 5pm. Seven gardens, teas, stalls, food, plant sales.

FILM CLUB: Following a successful first screening of Grand Budapest Hotel, the Rodmell Village Hall Film Club has begun a season of films chosen by village residents. All screenings will start at 7.30pm and entry is £3 per person. Refreshments will be on sale in the hall. Tomorrow, Saturday, there will be a screening of The Darkest Hour.