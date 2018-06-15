Rodmell and Southease

CARING PEOPLE: Rodmell really has some caring people living here, who do so much for this village and its residents. I had trouble with my TV recently and rang or Rodmell Good Neighbours Scheme. In no time at all, a nice young man, who is a newcomer to the village, was on my doorstep ready to help. It turned out to be the holly tree which was the problem as it was growing over the Sky dish, so he cut back the offending branch and all was well. I would like to say a big thank you to him. Anther kind gesture came from Michael and Christine Isitt, who had a spare ticket to the evening of Midsummer Chamber music at St Nicholas Church, Iford on Friday June 8 and kindly took me along to it. It was a delightful evening, and I was pleased to see that Duncan Cummin, who I remembered as a small child, was part of the Caspice Quartet, which entertained us. His parents must be very proud of him.

OPEN GARDENS: Rodmell Open Gardens Day was a huge success. The sun shone and the village was packed with people, plus the pub did well too. Please see the following paragraph from the organisers: After a simply glorious Open Gardens Day on Sunday June 3, Maureen and Jenny are pleased to announce a splendid profit and wish to thank everyone who opened their gardens, which all looked amazing. Thanks also go to all the volunteers who parked cars, took money and sold programmes, helped in the village hall with teas, set up stalls in Place House, the loan of a marvellous marquee, baked the delicious cakes and helped clear up. This huge event cannot take place without masses of assistance, and we two ‘girls’ are not getting any younger, so much more help will be needed if this wonderful event is to continue in our beautiful village. We also have to say thanks for the wonderful offer of the field for car parking, which was so user friendly and flat!!

SOUTHEASE OPEN GARDENS: I wasn’t able to go to Southease Open Gardens, held this weekend, as I had visitors from Japan, Switzerland and London down for the day, who wanted to go to Monks House, various villages and visit the seaside. I’m sure they did very well in Southease, as they always do.

SAD NEWS: I was sad to hear that Audrey Brickell died recently. When she lived at the farm at Itford, she did B&B and when Joan Ellis and I ran our travel company Secret Sussex Tours LTD, we used to put some of our American clients there. They loved it. I occasionally used to pop in to see Audrey for a chat and found her to be a very interesting, kind and regal lady. Condolences go to the family.

FILM CLUB: Rodmell Village Hall Film Club had yet another successful film evening on Saturday June 9, with The Darkest Hour, about Winston Churchill replacing Neville Chamberlain as Prime Minister being faced with a monumental decision, he and the British Cabinet had to decide whether to continue the fight against Germany, or to abandon their campaign against invasion and accept a peace treaty with Nazi Germany. It was a very good film and we all enjoyed choc-ices, popcorn and drinks, all included in the price. Thanks go to Angus and supporters for all their efforts.

The next film on July 7 is Suffragette, a very topical subject at the moment. Open to all at £3 per person. For October 26 Angus would like some suggestions. I would like to see something that old and young could enjoy and that cheered everyone up.

FRUIT: If there is anyone who is a wine or cider maker, please remember that I have a large orchard that seems to have prolific fruit every year and I am always when people want to come and clear it for me. I give it all free, and it is always a lovely surprise when a jar of jam or pickle, or a carton of juice appears on my doorstep as a thank you. Having so much land to cope with as one gets older becomes a problem, so any help is welcome.

THE WEATHER: We have had some lovely mornings and evenings when the temperature has been a lot easier to work in, so I tend to garden at these ties. In the evenings, the fragrance around is lovely.