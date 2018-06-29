Rodmell and Southease

JUNE: Has been a really lovely month so far and it must be making all those in the tourist business feel more secure after some of the awful weather we had earlier in the year. I have a birthday in June and it falls on the same day as my cousin’s (June 17) and her daughter had twins on this day five years ago. We nearly had another set of twin boys this June, but they decided to come early (May 29), so June is a big month in the family.

SUMMER TEA: To thank my friends and relations for all their help to me over turbulent times in the past years, I gave a Summer Tea in our village hall on Saturday. Since then, I have had so many phone calls saying how wonderful it was. A friend, who is a keen gardener, set the tables with large vases of sweet peas that he grows and the smell in the hall was divine and people went home with a bunch of sweet peas each. People also said how they enjoyed sitting talking to each other and enjoying the lovely food prepared by my friends Hendra and Roz, whom I would like to thank for being the most wonderful friends, along with Hendra’s husband Chris, who will forever now be known as Sweet Pea Man. Sorry Chris. Afterwards a group of us ended up at the pub where there was great conversation and much laughter.

FILM CLUB: My friends and relations love coming to events put on in the village and are looking forward to hopefully being able to come to the next Rodmell Village Hall Film Club on July 9, when the film Suffragette will be showing. Very topical at the moment. If you come, do bring a cushion, as the chairs are not that comfortable.

RODMELL CE PRIMARY SCHOOL: Don’t forget that a Thanksgiving Service will be held at Rodmell Church, to celebrate 162 years of Rodmell CE Primary School today, Friday, 7pm in St Peter’s Church, with refreshments after the service. All former pupils, staff, governors and friends are invited.

EVENTS: As I’ve said, a lot goes on throughout this valley in various villages, and my friend Margaret Wooll has asked me to give information on this event in Telscombe: St Laurence Church, Telscombe Village, Saturday July 21 at 7.30pm. The Cross in Hand Singers and musical friends will be performing light classical music, choral works, some gospel singing and encouraging the audience to join in with some old time favourites. Tickets are £5 and include wine and refreshments. Weather permitting, refreshments will be served outside the church, otherwise in the Village Club. For more information, call Margaret on 01273 586398.