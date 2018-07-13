Rodmell and Southease

SUMMER: Well, you can’t complain that we haven’t had a summer this year. The hot weather goes on and on. As I write this today (July 7), I have visitors arriving to go to a wedding in Hove at 1pm. I bet that couple are popular having it on the day of the great match. Perhaps Harry and Meghan set the trend.

WALKERS: It’s time for sponsored walks and bike rides, and today there are many walkers trooping through Southease in this heat. Well done for your effort one and all. I try to avoid going out at weekends, especially on the roads towards Ditchling, which at weekends appears to be the main thoroughfare for cyclists, so I advise you to give it a wide berth. It’s also the time for Fayres, Agricultural Shows and Art Shows so everywhere is busy

SUMMER FETE: There is a Summer Fete at Parris Lawn Nursing Home, 29 Harvard Road, Ringmer on Sunday July 22, 2pm to 4pm. There will be live music with rock’n’roll band Recycled, children’s fancy dress competition at 2.45pm; Best Dressed Dog Award at 3pm; bric-a-brac, lucky dip, games, stalls, raffle, face painting, sweet cart, ice cream van, local produce stalls plus Cream Teas and savouries and soft and alcoholic refreshments from the Bistro. Everyone welcome. I would suggest that to avoid upsetting the neighbours, you park in the car parks at the top end of the village near the shops and village hall and walk to Parris Lawn if you are able to.

FLOWER SHOW: Annual Flower Show and Fun Dog Show is at Iford Hall tomorrow, Saturday, 2pm. £1 for adults, free for children.

OPEN GARDENS: Little Acre, Swanborough has its garden open for Charity Garden Open Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, July 28 and 29, from 11am to 5pm in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

ARTWAVE: Lewes Art Wave 2018, Iford and Swanborough is on August 25 to 27, 11am to 5pm each day at St Nicholas Church, Iford.

LARGE VEHICLES: We get an awful lot of large vehicles coming through this village, many are going far too fast and Mill Lane is experiencing more and more large vehicles, fast cars and vans up and down this attractive lane which has for years been considered a safe place to walk, let dogs off leads and let children use their scooters, bikes etc. It is a private road at the top end, as those that are abusing it should remember. Walkers beware and please take care.

THE C7: Has many blind entrances onto it and I live on one of them. I can tell you people are steaming through the village at tremendous speeds and ignoring the 30mph signs. Even to cross it at rush hours is a nightmare and you can wait on the island for ages before you take a quick sprint to safety. Drivers think of others and slow down.

B&B GUESTS: Many walkers walking The South Downs Way have not turned up recently because of the heat. This is very bad mannered and inconvenient to B&Bs, who wait in for them to turn up, get extra food in etc. It’s no wonder B&Bs on the South Downs Way are disappearing and are hard to find. I would advise B&Bs to take a non-returnable deposit to cover themselves on this issue.