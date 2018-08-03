Rodmell and Southease

THE FLYING FISH: For a couple of weeks now, I have forgotten to write about The Flying Fish pub in Denton, where my group of Ladies that Lunch go on a regular basis now. Viki and husband, Sean, have taken it over and have the very popular French chef, Christophe Coevoet, back. Christophe was very popular when he was last there, and I and friends used to go to the French nights which, I’m pleased to say, are back on the menu and happen on the last Thursday every month. Viki used to work in our Abergavenny Arms pub, then at The Juggs in Kingston. Viki and Sean also live locally and were married in Rodmell. The food at The Flying Fish is French and English and specialises in seafood, my favourite.

HOT WEATHER: I do not like this really hot weather and spend the hours between 11am and 4pm mainly indoors or working in shaded areas of the garden. However, there are days when I have to go into Lewes to deal with business matters. I’ve managed to keep cool by resting in banks, council offices and places that have air conditioning. I also pop into one of my favourite eating places, the Riverside Brasserie, where I have been going for many years. It was also a place my mother liked to go to because the food is good, the staff are lovely and their iced coffee is amazing. I also love to go into Robsons and have their coffee and cheese scones. Yet again, the staff at Robsons are lovely, it’s clean and friendly and has a nice garden area, the food is good and served on proper plates, not on a slate or a wooden board which I and my friends hate. Lewes has many good restaurants but these are favourites with friends.

CONCERT: Locally, there have been so many events going on that one is lost for choice. I went with friends to St Laurence Church in Telscombe Village on July 21, to a concert given by the Cross-in-Hand Singers joined by other singers from St Michael’s, Newhaven. It was a lovely evening, well attended, with a mixed choice of music to suit all tastes. The nibbles afterwards were also very nice. Thanks go to my friend, Margaret Wooll, for informing me about this event as she was one of the organisers.

THE SUMMER FAIR: At Parris Lawn Care Home, Ringmer, was very well attended and everyone had a wonderful time. £691.05p was made, to go towards a Fun2Go double rider cycle, a three-wheel tandem, in which the users sit beside each other. One rider steers, both can pedal. Hopefully, the Parris Lawn clients will enjoy this unique addition to the home.

COFFEE MORNING: Rodmell had its Coffee Morning in our pub on Wednesday July 25 and it was well attended. I and my friend, Hendra, had a very interesting conversation with Chiara Vagnarelli who is a Village Agent working for Action in Rural Sussex and Lewes Community Land Trust. She kindly gave me a book on Apple Orchards which will enable me to discover what apples I actually have in my orchard, which is well over 50 years old.

FILM CLUB: Tomorrow, Saturday, Rodmell’s Film Club will screen While We’re Young in Rodmell Village Hall starting at 7.30pm (£3 per person). Earlier in the day, Iford has another of their Community Café events.

ARTWAVE: Iford and Swanborough Lewes ArtWave 2018, Saturday to Monday, August 25 to 27, 11.00am to 5pm each day at St Nicholas, Iford.

SUMMER SHOW: It’s all go for the organisers of Rodmell’s traditional Summer Show on Saturday August 18, on our Sports Field, and I’m sure they would welcome all the help they can get.

RIDE AND STRIDE: Further ahead, on Saturday September 8, it’s the Ride and Stride event when volunteers sit in the church to welcome visiting cyclists and walkers, while raising funds for the upkeep of our ancient churches.

VILLAGE NEWS: On one of the hottest days of the year, I have to admire Pauline and Martin Burnaby-Davies for tackling the job of rubbing down and painting the kiosk where Pauline’s Dad, Frank Dean, ran his petrol station from. There’s dedication for you. Finally, I quote from our Parish Magazine: A warning to walkers. Mill Lane is experiencing more and more large vehicles, fast cars and vans, up and down this attractive lane. Please take care.