Rodmell and Southease

HEAVY RAIN: Well the day that the rains came down certainly came at last, and I got soaked on Friday August 10, but was I unhappy, not at all I relished it. At last the grass is turning green again and the flowers are lifting their heads to capture the moisture.

I MUST POINT OUT: That when I wrote about the Flying Fish pub recently, I copied the information from details Vicki gave me. Their special evenings are the last Tuesday in the month and you need to book a month ahead. It went in the PP column as the last Thursday in the month, and there was yet another printing error about the man who wore a fur hat, coat and boots, not a fun hat, in all sorts of weather, even heat wave conditions and used to roam far and wide dressed like this.

FILM NIGHTES: Needing a happiness rush, I went to see the film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again at the Depot with my friend Maureen. It was colourful, happy, but a bit gushy, and the singing and dancing lifted one’s spirits, but I don’t think I would go to see it several times, as I did the first one. I don’t think the last film at Rodmell Village Hall Film Club on August 4 went down too well, as some people walked out. You can’t please everyone all the time. Please don’t be put off, but come to support the next one which is The Constant Gardner, which is a romantic thriller on September 8. Films that appeal to young and old are the safest bet if you want to keep interest going I feel.

SUMMER SHOW: The big day of Rodmell Horticultural Society Summer Show is almost upon us, as it’s tomorrow, Saturday, 2pm to 4.30pm at Rodmelll Sports Field. Free parking. Admission adults £2, children free. Rodmell’s ever-growing number of unique home-spun side shows including teas and home-made cakes, ice creams, Pimms and beer tent, raffle, tombola, Fun Dog Show, tug of war and Patcham Silver Band. The evening event for villagers and friends is a barbecue and dancing to the Newick Folk Band.

OUR PUB: Many pubs are closing down, but I’m happy to report that our pub is thriving. I’ve been in several times in the week with friends and B&B clients and it’s been so busy. Landlord and Landlady, Jon and Lucie, are very popular and work very hard with their lovely staff to keep everything going. All the food is freshly prepared and locally sourced where possible. My B&B clients love it over there, as they feel it’s a proper village pub with atmosphere and welcomes dogs and children. They are also very good at giving you smaller portions of food if you ask, as some people, especially us older ones, can’t always cope with piled plates and find it off-putting. Well done Jon and Lucie, long may you reign.

FRUIT: I have loads of fruit yet again, but friends and family are helping to get rid of it by having fruit picking picnics in the orchard. The only thing this year is the amount of wasps around. We had a large swarm on our flint wall for around three days and they seemed to be going into the ground. The fruit has been attacked badly by pests as well, so it’s not so good to eat this year, but is fine for jams, wine and chutneys.

RADIO CHAT: I couldn’t believe my ears recently when I was listening to the radio and one of the presenters talking about a girl on the Love Island programme said something along the lines of well, she’s made her name on TV now, so she won’t need to go back to university ad study, she can make a mint by being a model. We need our young people to have more ambition in life and become a use to society. We are crying out for doctors nurses, vets, engineers, electricians, anything to do with building and construction, and what do the media do, plug them to be models, actors, footballers, pop stars etc. Now we know that few will make the fame grade, so let’s encourage more to be of use to society and give them respect for it.