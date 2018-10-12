Rodmell and Southease

WHAT’S GOING ON: Finding a list of all that goes on in our village, I decided to write out a list, to inform people who perhaps never look at the noticeboards or come to meetings and might possibly read the Parish Pump.

LOCAL PUB: The Abergavenny Arms, our local pub, is run by Jon and Lucie, who are very good to our village and very well liked. They gave us a wonderful party on Saturday September 29, to celebrate having run the pub for six years. Thank you Jon and Lucie, we had a great evening. The Abergavenny Arms is very popular, especially on Thursday evenings which is their steak deal night. They also put on a Lunch Club for Rodmell residents on the first Thursday of each month. The next one is Thursday November 1. Tel: 01273 472416.

ALLOTMENTS: All the parish council allotments are now taken. If you would like to be on the waiting list, please contact David Smart dsmart580@gmail.com or 01273 478151.

ART: Botanical Art Classes. Vicky Mappin runs classes in the village hall. Contact her on vickymappin@hotmail.com

TEH COFFEE CLUB: Meets on the last Wednesday of the month, usually at the Abergavenny Arms from 11am to 12.30pm. Contact Judith Bradbury at rodmell.parish57@btinternet.com or 01273 470713.

GOOD NEIGHBOURS: The Good Neighbour Scheme is a voluntary group run by local residents who recognise the value of good neighbours who can provide transport and other small services to people who need them. If you need help, or would like to volunteer to provide it, contact Judith Bradbury on 07871 102076.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: The Horticultural Society (RHS) holds spring and summer shows. Members are entitled to discounts at some local garden shops, including Paradise Park. Membership Secretary is Jean Twohig, tel 01273 475503.

OIL SYNDICATE: Rodmell Oil Syndicate, for details visit www.oil-club.co.uk or Budletts Oil Syndicate, members buy directly, for details email mike@pope.go-plus.net

SUNDAY QUILTERS: Meet on the fourth Sunday of the month to work on quilting projects. Contact Jayne Fenner on jaynefenner@aol.com or 07725 984229.

EXERCISE CLASSES: Strength and Balance Exercise Classes are held on Mondays in the village hall from 10.30am to 11.30am, priced £2.50. Contact Kelly Bushell at bushellkelly @googlemail.com or 07973 441074.

OUR VILLAGE HALL: Is run by a charitable trust as a facility for the villagers. Chairman is Angus Walker. Website for bookings is www.rodmellvillagehall.net. Bookings are handled by Sarah Last sarahlast1@me.com

WI: Rodmell and Southease Women’s Institute meets every third Tuesday of the month at 7.30pm in the village hall. Members have also set up a separate Craft Group that meets every second Tuesday of the month in the village hall. Open to all. Contact Madeleine Harvey for details at wi@mjharvey.bbmax.co.uk

YOGA: Andrea Freeman’s Yoga Classes are held in the village hall at 6.30pm to 8pm on Mondays during term time. Call or text on 07507 516039 or email Andrea at andreayogaclasses @gmail.com

B&B: Rodmell has businesses offering bed and breakfast accommodation, botanical and textile artists, cake making, chimney sweep, computer help, creative design, cycle instruction, dog boarding, electricals, gardening and garden machinery, a holiday villa, home maintenance, Kung Fu, mowing, office help, therapy and healing and travel agency. Details of our clubs, societies, groups, businesses and events, as well as a bit of history, general information and news about Rodmell can be found at www.rodmell.net

ON TV: Watching various cookery programmes on TV recently, I’m not surprised so many people are overweight. Have you noticed the amount of cream, butter, salt and sugar that is being used by the cooks?

BUS PASS: I actually decided I needed to use my bus pass, so I left my car at Newhaven recently and used the bus to get to Eastbourne. It was quick and interesting, and quite an eye opener to people’s behaviour. Two young mums got on at Seaford. One had one of those up to date buggies, which she was attempting to get into the space on the bus near the seats for older people. A gentleman had his walking aid with him and this girl quite rudely said, ‘Move it, I can’t get in’. Not a please or thank you passed her lips, but once settled plenty of pop, sweets, biscuits, crisps did, on the way to Eastbourne. No wonder we are a weighty society.