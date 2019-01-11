Rodmell and Southease

DECORATIONS: On Friday January 4, I took down my Christmas cards and decorations. I’m now thinking ahead to spring especially as all the bulbs are well up in the garden and some are about to flower. 2018 was not a good year for me so I’m glad it’s gone and I’m now hoping 2019 will be better.

BENSON: I’m wondering, as no doubt are other readers, what is the news on the Benson situation, where he was found to have various drugs in his system. What low life would do that to an animal? We were not told if he had been taken from his rightful owner before being abused and then dumped by a children’s play area. An update on this story would be appreciated. When people are so cruel to animals, it makes me wonder what they are like to people.

LUNCH CLUB: The Rodmell Lunch Club met again on January 3 at our pub and it was a very pleasant event. We all need to support our local pub to help keep it going and show appreciation for the grand job done by Jon and Lucie and their lovely staff.

LOCAL SHOPS: I hope readers also support their local shops and restaurants to help keep them going and keep the community spirit alive. Remember if you don’t use them, you lose them, like we’ve lost post offices and banks. This is making life very difficult for shopkeepers and older people who need facilities near to them and are worried about doing online booking or using cards. As someone who has had bad experiences on this issue, I can understand their fear, as it’s always the vulnerable who become the first targets of unscrupulous people.

PANTO: Rodmell Panto Tickets are now available at our pub. The Panto will be performed at the village hall on January 25, 26 and 27.

THANK YOU: I would like to thank the readers who sent cards and gift to me, it was very kind. Thank you.