COMEDY NIGHT: At The View, Seaford Head Golf Course, Southdown Road tonight, Friday. Doors open at 7pm for 8pm start. This monthly comedy night is hosted by Julie Jepson and Richard Vranch Headlines. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, The View or on the door. For more information Tel. 07773 522943.

PROUD PRIEST: It’s a very special day tomorrow, Saturday, for the rector of St Peter’s Church, Belgrave Road when he has a date at Westminster Abbey, The Rev Canon Dr Andrew Mayes will lead the Abbey’s Annual Day of Prayer, starting 10am at St Margaret’s Church, Westminster and ending with Evensong at the Abbey itself at 3pm. The theme of the day will be Beyond the Edge and that is the title of one of the spiritual books which Father Andrew has published.

CONCERT: Sussex Chamber Ensemble Concert at St Leonard’s Church, Church Street on Sunday at 4pm followed by refreshments and a chance to meet the performers. Tickets are £12 on the door or £10 in advance from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street.

SEAFORD BRANCH: Of the National Trust Association are holding a talk by Geoff Hutchinson, William Pitt and the Martello Tower, at The Constitutional Club, Crouch Lane on Wednesday from 2.30pm. New and non National Trust members welcome.

COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing National Theatre Live, Julius Caesar cert 12A on Thursday from 7pm at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or on the door.

SEAFORD TOWN COUNCIL: Is having their Finance and General Purpose Committee Meeting on Thursday, promptly at 7pm at 37 Church Street.

TABLE TOP SALE: In aid of Family Support Work will take place at Bishopstone Parish Hall, Bishopstone Village on Saturday March 24 from 10am to 12.30pm. There will be also be a Easter Egg Hunt starting at 10.30am for accompanied children aged 4 to 10 years.