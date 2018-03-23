COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing Wind River, cert 15 tonight, Friday, from 7.30pm at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or on the door.

SPRING FAIR: At St Leonard’s Church Hall, Church Lane tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am to 11.30am. There will be various stalls including bric-a-brac, books, cakes etc. Entry 50p including tea/coffee. Organised by National Trust Seaford Association.

TABLE TOP SALE: And Retro Rail together with a Coffee Morning tomorrow, Saturday, at Bishopstone Parish Hall, Bishopstone Village from 10am to 12.30pm. There will be a Easter Egg Hunt at 10.30am for children aged 4 to 10 years accompanied by an adult. All proceeds to Family Support Work.

CONCERT: Seaford Choral Society are having their Spring Concert at St Leonard’s Church, Church Street tomorrow, Saturday, from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Steamworks at Seaford Station or Newberry Tully Estate Agents, Church Street.

SEAFORD TOWN COUNCIL: Is having their Full Council Meeting on Thursday, 7pm prompt at 37 Church Street.