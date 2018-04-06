LEAVING: One of the best-known religious leaders in Seaford is moving to a new post in Cyprus. The Rev Canon Dr Andrew Mayes has be Rector of St Peter’s Church, Belgrave Road and St Andrew’s Church, Bishopstone Village since September 2011. He conducted his last Mass here on Easter Sunday and next month will look after two churches in Limassol, Cyprus. His new parish is more than twice the size of Seaford, a big port which also has a big refugee camp filled with Syrian and Lebanese families. In addition Father Andrew will be officiating chaplain to the UK military bases nearby. There’s more. In the diocese he will be Spiritual Adviser and that diocese is not only Cyprus but also the Gulf, including chaplaincies in Kuwait, Bahrain, Aden, Dubai, Yemen, Qatar and even the church of St George’s in Baghdad. Last year Father Andrew was Chaplain to the Mayor of Seaford. Married with four children, he is also the writer of seven spirituality books.

SPRING CONCERT: And Easter Praise by SBC Singers tonight, Friday, at Seaford Baptist Church, Belgrave Road from 7pm to 9.30pm. The program includes light-hearted spring songs and rousing old contemporary Easter songs including Hallelujah Chorus. Retiring collection in aid of Waves Family Support. Refreshments available.

COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing Breathe, cert 12A tonight, Friday, at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or on the door.

DR BIKE: At Seaford Police Station, 37 Church Street tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am to noon. Bring your poorly bicycle for basic repairs and maintenance organised by Cycle Seahaven.

BOOT SALE: By Seahaven Scouts on Sunday at The Martello Fields from 8.30am to 1pm. Sellers at 7.30am. Tel. 08444146086.

BEACH CLEAN: On Sunday starting at The Martello Tower from 10am to 11.30am. Gloves, bags and litter pickers provided.

STAMP CLUB: Seaford Stamp and Postcard Club are holding their monthly meeting on Wednesday from 7pm for 7.30pm start at The Constitutional Club, Crouch Lane. The speaker is Nigel Gooch talking on Persia upto 1900 and other aspects of Persia. All stamp and postcard collectors welcome. Tel. 01323 492433 www.seafordstampclub.co.uk