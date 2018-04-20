COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing Loveless, cert 15 (subtitled) tonight, Friday, at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or on the door.

COMEDY EVENING: At The View, Seaford Head Golf Course, Southdown Road. The monthly comedy night hosted by Julie Jepson tonight, Friday. Doors open 7pm for 8pm. Tickets £10 on the door or in advance at Seaford Toursist Information Centre, 37 Church Street.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To HM the Queen who celebrates her 92nd Birthday tomorrow, Saturday.

AFTERNOON CREAM TEA: And Guided Tour of St. Andrews Church and Churchyard, Bishopstone Village tomorrow, Saturday, from 2pm. Tickets £6.50 which includes the cream tea in the Parish Hall. All proceeds to The Seaford Lifeguards. For more details contact 01323 492246.

SPRING FAYRE: At East Dean and Friston Village Hall, Village Green Lane, East Dean tomorrow, Saturday, starting at 10am. Entry £2 including tea/coffee. There will be a raffle, books, crafts, cake stalls and a second chance stalls. Organised by East Dean and Friston WI.

SAILING CLUB OPEN DAY: Newhaven and Seaford Sailing Club Open Day at Piddinghoe Pond tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am. Experience a day of sailing and meet club members. No sailing experience necessary.

OPEN DAY: At The Crouch Bowling Club, Crouch Gardens, East Street tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am to 2pm. Everyone welcome. There will be qualified coaches on hand and bowls available for you to try. Alternative date can be arranged contact Pat Purser 01323 654788 or email pat.purser@hotmail.co.uk

CONCERT: Internationally acclaimed duo Raphael Wallfisch and John York playing sonatas for cello and piano presented by Seaford Music Society at St. Leonard’s Church, Church Street on Sunday from 3pm. Tickets £15, £5 for students and children free are available from Newberry Tully, 53 Church Street.

ST GEORGE’S DAY: (England’s Patron Saint) is on Monday and the Royal Society of St George are asking for all churches to ring their bells throughout the land at 6pm to mark the day.