COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing Kills on Wheels (subtitled) cert 15 tonight, Friday, at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or on the door.

BISHOPSTONE MAY FAIR: Bishopstone Village tomorrow, Saturday, opening at noon until 4pm. Lot’s of fun for all the family including Crazee Hazee’s Magic Show and Circus Skills, Seaford Primary School Choir, Sunshine Strummers, East Sussex Concert Band, Seaford Bonfire Society, Rotary Club’s Tavern in the Tent, Hobby Horse Making, Stalls, Games and much more. Car parking management by Coastwatch and First Aid by Seaford Lifeguards. Free car parking and entry.

DR BIKE: By Cycle Seahaven will be at Seaford Police Station, Church Street tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am to noon. Bring your poorly bicycle for basic repairs and maintenance and get cycling again.

EXHIBITION AND SALE: East Dean and Friston Art Group Annual Exhibition and Sale at the Village Hall, Green Lane, East Dean tomorrow, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. There will also be refreshments and raffle. Times Saturday 2pm to 5pm, Sunday 10am to 5pm and Monday 10am to 4pm. Free entry and parking.

EXHIBITION: By French Artists at Arts@theCrypt, Church Street titled A Breath of Fresh Air starting tomorrow, Saturday, through to Thursday May 10. Open Saturday and Sunday, 1pm to 6pm and weekdays 1pm to 5pm.

PLANT SALE: At St Peter’s Church, Belgrave Road tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am to noon. This is a Annual Plant Sale with a wide variety of plants on offer, also on sale will be cards and books. Refreshments available.

BOOT FAIR: Boot, Craft and Produce Fair on Sunday at the Martello Fields, eastern end of the seafront from 9am to 1pm. Stallholders at 7.30am (pitches £8). Refreshments available.

OPEN DAY: At Seaford Bowling Club, Chichester Road on Sunday from 10am to 1pm. Try your hand at outdoor bowls with qualified coaches, all equipment provided, please wear flat shoes. Tel. 01323 892831.

GUIDED TOUR: Historic guided walking tour of Tidemills on Sunday with Kevin Gordon. Meet at the Buckle Car Park, Marine Parade 10.30am. Tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street.

SPLASH POINT JAZZ CLUB: At The View, Seaford Head Golf Club, Southdown Road on Sunday from 5pm to 7.30pm. With The Neal Richardson Trio with special guest Chris Coull (Trumpet). Tickets £10, children free on the door or online www.wegottickets. com/splashpointjazz

CORELLI ENSEMBLE: At St Leonard’s Church, Church Street on Sunday from 4pm. Sebastian Comberti performs Baccherini’s virtuoso no 3. Programme includes Mozart and Barber. Followed by refreshments and a chance to meet performers. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street at £10 or £12 on the door, children free.

HISTORIC TOUR: Historic guided walking tour of Seaford on Monday with Kevin Gordon starting at 10.30pm meeting at Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street where advance tickets are available.

STAMP CLUB: Seaford Stamp and Postcard Club are holding their monthly meeting on Wednesday June 13 at The Constitutional Club, Crouch Lane from 7pm for 7.30pm start. The speaker will be Colin Evans talking on American Civil War. All stamp and postcard collectors welcome. Tel. 01323 492433 www.seafordstampclub.co.uk

SEAFORD MUSEUM: And Heritage Society are having an illustrated talk by Greg Chuter titled Archaeology of Seaford on Wednesday at The Little Theatre, 4 Steyne Road from 7.30pm. Please note the museum is currently closed for building work. Tel. 01323 898222.

CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing National Theatre Live with Macbeth cert 15 on Thursday from 7pm at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street.