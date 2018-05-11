LUNCHTIME CONCERT: Tomorrow, Saturday, at St Leonard’s Church, Church Street from 1pm performing will be Mehreen Shah soprano. This is a free event with a retiring collection.

BOOT SALE: By the Seahaven Scouts on Sunday at The Martello Fields, from 8.30am to 1pm. Sellers 7.30am and pitches for cars £8 and vans £12. For more information Tel. 08444146086.

LACE MAKING SOCIETY: Seven Sisters Lace Making Society are holding their bi-monthly meeting on Sunday at WI Hall, Claremont Road from 10am to 4pm. This friendly group wish to welcome new members including beginners. Tel. Jenny Gibbs 01323 483659

IMAGE VIDEO CLUB: Are meeting at Etherton Hall, Seaford Baptist Church, Belgrave Road on Monday from 7.30pm to 9.30pm. If you are interested in video come and join us making movies. Tel. 01323 371435 or 07860 267734.

ANNUAL MEETING: Seaford Community Partnership Annual Public and General Meeting on Tuesday at St Leonard’s Church Hall, Church Lane from 7pm. Come along and have your say and hear about making Seaford even better.

SEAFORD U3A: Coffee Morning on Wednesday at The Constitutional Club, Crouch Lane from 10am to noon. Find out about courses, workshops and outings. £1 includes tea, coffee and cake. Prospective members welcome.

COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing An American in Paris, cert 12A at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane on Wednesday from 7pm. Advance tickets available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or on the door.

OPEN MIC: Open Mic, Poetry Evening at Arts@theCrypt, Church Street on Wednesday from 7pm to 9pm. Come along and read or perform you poems in a relaxed and friendly setting. Tickets £8 and are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street.