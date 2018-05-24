COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing Human Flow (subtitled) cert 12A tonight, Friday, at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or on the door.

MAKING MUSIC IS FUN: Concert by the Seaford U3A this morning (Friday) at the Seaford Baptist Church, Belgrave Road from 10.30am. Free admission with a retiring collection.

FUN DOG SHOW: And Family Day tomorrow, Saturday, at The Martello Fields from 10am to 4pm organised by Waifs and Strays. Lots of attractions including Dog Show, Zoom ball, trade stalls, fun fair, displays and much more. www.waifsandstraysdogrescue.co.uk

ALFRISTON ART CLUB: Exhibition and Sale at Alfriston War Memorial Hall, The Tye starting tomorrow, Saturday, until Monday from 10.30am to 5.30pm. There will be original paintings and cards for sale at affordable prices, (payment by card not available). Refreshments available and free entry.

BEACH SCULPTURE COMPETITION: At Bonningstedt Promonade tomorrow, Saturday, until Saturday June 2 to mark World Ocean Day. Make a sculpture out of Seaford’s beach rubbish. Teams of four. Prize giving on Sunday June 3 at 3pm. Application forms from facilities@seaford towncouncil.gov.uk or Tel. 01323 894870.

OPEN GARDEN: At 13 Bowden Rise on Sunday from 11am to 4.30pm in aid of St Wilfrid’s Hospice. There will be tea, cakes, tombola, raffle and plants for sale. Admission £2 per person. Tel. 01323 491167.

COMMUNITY CELEBRATION: For the Shoal, Splash Point at 11.30am on Monday. Seafords magical community mackerel bench paying tribute to the hundreds of sponsors whose generously has made the project possible.

EXHIBITION: Kent County Photographic Association Exhibition at Arts@theCrypt, Church Street starting Monday to Sunday June 3, from 10am to 5pm. Free entry.

HOUSE CALL: One of the most famous houses in Sussex, once occupied by one of the country’s most popular authors, is the subject of the next East Blatchington Lecture on Tuesday June 5. It will be an illustrated talk by Garry Enstone, a lecturer at Bateman’s, the 17th century house in Burwash, East Sussex which was the home of Rudyard Kipling from 1902 until his death in 1936. It is to be held at St Peter’s Church, Belgrave Road at 2.30pm and everyone is welcome. Tickets are £7 including tea and cake from the church or from the estate agents Newberry Tully, 53 Church Street.