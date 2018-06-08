SEAFORD MUSICAL THEATRE: are performing The Wizard of Oz tonight, Friday, at 7.30pm at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane. Also running on Saturday and Sunday with matinee performances at 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday. Advance tickets from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or online www.ticketsource.co.uk/thebarntheatre

EXHIBITION: Of colourful stylised paintings some local landscapes by Richard K Porter are on display at Arts@theCrypt, Church Street today, Friday, until Thursday June 21. Free entry.

MEETING: Seaford Hard of Hearing Club are meeting at St. Jame’s Trust, Blatchington Road today, Friday, from 2.15pm to 4pm. Guest speaker, activities, raffle and refreshments. New member’s always welcome. Tel. Pauline 01323 895216.

CONCENTUS CHOIR: Is back with a concert at St Leonard’s Church, Church Street tomorrow, Saturday, from 7pm. Advance tickets are available from Newberry Tully Estate Agents, 53 Church Street.

MAYOR’S OPEN GARDEN TRAIL: Will be opened at Driftwood, 4 Marine Drive by Juliet Sargeant, TV presenter and garden designer at 11am. There are nine gardens to visit on the trail within Bishopstone and Seaford, 39 Marine Drive; 30 Hawth Park Rd; 9 Kingsmead; Cosy Cottage 69 Firle Road; 71 Firle Road; The Seaford Community Garden; 14 Lullington Close and Burford, Cuckmere Road. There will a raffle, refreshments and items for sale at various gardens. Tickets are £6 for all gardens payable at the first garden you visit, children free. All proceeds to the Mayor’s charities. www.mayorsopengarden.co.uk

BEACH CLEAN: At The Martello on Sunday at 10am to 11.30am.

BOOT SALE: Seahaven Scouts Boot Sale at The Martello Fields on Sunday from 8.30am to 1pm. Sellers at 7.30am. Tel. 08444146086.

STAMP CLUB: Seaford Stamp and Postcard Club are having their monthly meeting at The Constitutional Club, Crouch Lane on Wednesday from 7pm for 7.30pm start. Speaker will be Bob Deakin on Morocco. All stamp and postcard collectors welcome. Tel. 01323 492433.

LUNCHTIME ORGAN RECITAL: To be given by Richard Dawson at St Leonard’s Church, Church Street on Saturday June 16 from 1pm. The concert has free admission with a retiring collection and lasts approximately one hour.