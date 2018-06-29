SEAFORD’S GOT TALENT: An exhibition from the students of Seaford Head School at the Arts@theCrypt, Church Street starting today, Friday, to Thursday. Free entry.

ARMED FORCES DAY: Veterans and Armed Forces Day tomorrow, Saturday, at The Martello Fields starting at 11am until 4pm. Commemorating the 100th Anniversary of Armistice. Parade and Inspection starts 12.30pm. Plenty of entertainment for all the family including live music, dance, community and craft stalls, military vehicles and much more. Raising funds for Combat Stress.

CONCERT: At St Andrew’s Church, Bishopstone Village tomorrow, Saturday, from 7pm. An hour long Concert of 18th Century English Music including works by Handel, Barsanti, Loeillet and the Purcell Brothers. Sara Lourie visiting from Vermont will play recorder, Lindsay Warren harpsichord and Danny Chapman on cello. Retiring collection in aid of St. Andrew’s Church, Bishopstone.

WOMEN: And Film Festival starting today, Friday, to Sunday at various venues. Screening and workshops for all ages and needs. Films feature women in leading production roles from director through to screenplay writer and cinematographer. Programme’s and tickets available Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street. Organised by Seaford Community Cinema www.seafordcinema.org

COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing the following today, Friday, at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane. The Big Sick, cert 15 from 11am; The Party, cert 15 from 4pm; Molly’s Game, cert 15 from 7pm. Tomorrow, Saturday, Frozen cert PG from 11.30am; Suffragette, cert 12 from 4.30pm; Open Bethleham (Documentary) from 6.30pm; Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri, cert 15 from 8.30pm. Sunday, The Hurt Locker, cert 15 from 10.30am; Golden Girls, free admission from 2.30pm; Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, cert U from 3.30pm.

WORKSHOPS: Tomorrow, Saturday, at the Constitutional Club please refer to the Film Festival’s programme for more details.

OUTDOOR SCREEN: At Florence House on Sunday, will be showing Beauty and the Beast, cert PG from 6pm and Thelma and Louise, cert 15 from 8.30pm please refer to the Film Festival’s programme for more details.

OPEN GARDEN: Tomorrow, Saturday, at High Trees, 83 Firle Road from 11am to 4.30pm. Raising money for Alzheimer’s Research UK. Entry £6 including refreshments, children free.

SEA SUNDAY SERVICE: At St Andrew’s Church, Bishopstone Village from 10.15am on Sunday. In aid of The Mission to Seafarer’s, celebrating and giving thanks for seafarer’s and the sea. All very welcome particularly representatives from local maritime organizations and emergency services.

GARDEN PARTY: At 31 Sutton Avenue on Sunday from 11.30am to 5pm in aid of Children with Cancer Fund, Mary’s Meals and Friends of Eastbourne Hospital. There will be live music, tombola, raffle, plants for sale etc. with ploughman lunches and cream teas.

OPEN GARDEN: On Saturday July 7 at The Long House, West Dean from 2pm to 5pm. Admission £5 in aid of Family Support Work. Tea and cakes available.