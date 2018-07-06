COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool cert 15 tonight, Friday, from 7.30pm at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane. Advance tickets are available from the Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or on the door.

DR BIKE: Will be at Seaford Police Station tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am to 12.15pm also Cycle Seahaven. Bring your poorly bicycle for basic repairs and maintenance.

BOOK FAIR: And Coffee Morning by the U3A at St Leonard’s Church Hall, Church Lane tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am to noon. Bring some books (not more than 10) and take some away. Everyone welcome.

HISTORIC GUIDED TOUR: Of Seaford Town by Kevin Gordon tomorrow, Saturday, meeting at 10.30am, Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street. Tickets are £5, children free who are with an adult.

HISTORIC GUIDED TOUR: Of Seaford Cemetery tomorrow, Saturday, meeting at 2pm Cemetery Gates, Alfriston Road. Tickets are £5, children free who are with an adult. Sorry no dogs. Tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street.

RNLI SUMMER FETE: Tomorrow, Saturday, at Fort Road Recreation Ground, Newhaven from noon to 4pm. Fun for all the family with plenty of entertainment and all the usual stalls and grand raffle. The Lifeboat House will also be open to visitors.

OPEN GARDEN: At The Long House, West Dean tomorrow, Saturday from 2pm to 5pm. Admission £5, children free in aid of Family Support Work.

BOOT SALE: At The Martello Fields from 8.30am to 1pm on Sunday organised by Seahaven Scouts. Sellers please arrive at 7.30am. Tel. 08444146086.

LACE SOCIETY: Seven Sisters Lace Society are meeting at WI Hall, Claremont Road on Sunday from 10am to 4pm. All lace makers welcome including beginners. Tel. Jenny Gibbs 01323 483659.

HELICOPTER DISPLAY: RNLI Newhaven Lifeboat and Coastguard Helicopter Display, Seaford Beach on Sunday from 10am to 11.30am. On water display and live commentary (subject to operational requirements). Free to watch, donations would be appreciated.

EXHIBITION: Seaford Photographic Society have their annual exhibition at the Arts@theCrypt, Church Street from July 8 to 21.

OPEN GARDEN: At Driftwood, 4 Marine Drive on Tuesday from 11am to 5pm for NGS. Come and visit this celebrated garden and indulge in cakes and light lunches also plants and garden decoration for sale. Entry £5 (children free).

STAMP CLUB: Seaford Stamp and Postcard Club are meeting on Wednesday at the Constitutional Club, Crouch Lane from 7pm for 7.30pm start. Member’s evening stamp and postcards with letters D, E and F. All stamp and postcard collectors welcome. Tel. 01323 492433.