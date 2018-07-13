NGS OPEN GARDEN: At Cupani, 8 Sandgate Close today, Friday, from noon to 5pm. There will be light lunches and afternoon tea’s available. Entry £4.50 children free.

DRAMA GROUP: Seaford Youth Drama Group have their latest production of The Real Princess and Then Emperor’s New Clothes today, Friday, and tomorrow, Saturday, at Cross Way Church, Steyne Road from 7pm in aid of Winston’s Wish and Family Support Work. Free entry with a retiring collection.

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: At St Leonard’s Church, Church Street tomorrow, Saturday, from 1pm to be given by The Lips Wind Quintet (Flute, Clarinet, Oboe, Horn and Bassoon). The concert has free admission with a retiring collection and lasts approximately an hour.

VOLUNTEERS WANTED: For the Seaford Museum and Heritage Society come and meet our friendly team for a coffee and chat on Wednesday from 6.30pm at The Martello Tower, The Esplanade or Tel. 01323 898222, www.seafordmuseum.co.uk

SEAFORD U3A: Open Afternoon at Downs Leisure Centre, Sutton Road on Thursday from 2pm to 4pm. Find out what courses will be on offer over the next season, with tutors, leaders and committee members.

SEAFORD FOOD BANK: Are desperate to increase their stocks, please spare a thought whilst doing your shop and buy an extra item to help others, just leave the item in the bins provided by the checkouts. Thank you.