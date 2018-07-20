COMEDY: At The View, Seaford Head Golf Course, Southdown Road tonight, Friday, from 7pm for 8pm start. Monthly comedy night hosted by Julie Jepson. Tickets available on the door or in advance at Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street.

COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing Bromley Boys cert PG at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane tomorrow, Saturday, from 7.30pm. This being a Charity Film Gala with screenwriter Warren Dudley and star Brenock O’Connor taking questions. The evening is in aid of the Barn Theatre renovations. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street.

OPEN GARDEN: For NGS at Driftwood, 4 Marine Drive on Tuesday from 11am to 5pm. Another chance to see this award winning and celebrated garden. Enjoy light lunches, tea, coffee and cake in beautiful surroundings.

FUN DAY: Brickfield Nature Reserve are having their Fun Day Picnic on Thursday from 11am to 2pm. Bring a picnic and enjoy activities including bug hunt and identification, painting stones, see and create with the Willow Man, games and much more. Great fun for the children and adults. Brickfield Nature Reserve is at Western End of the Seafront by Claremont Road.

CHURCH FETE: St Andrew’s Church Fete Bishopstone Village is on Saturday August 4 from noon to 4pm. Come and enjoy a traditional fair in beautiful surroundings, plenty of the popular stalls, raffle, games etc. including a dog show at an earlier time of 1pm so please check in from noon.