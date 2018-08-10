SEAHAVEN PARA GAMES: At The Downs Leisure Centre, Seaford on Sunday from 10am to 3pm. Entry free so come along, make new friends and try some new activities. For information contact David Wright 01323 408857 or david.wright@waveleisure.co.uk

BOOT SALES: On Sunday at The Martello Fields from 8.30am to 1pm. Sellers from 7.30am. In aid of the Seahaven Scouts. For more details tel. 08444146086.

COFFEE MORNING: Seaford U3A Coffee Morning at The Constitutional Club, Crouch Lane on Wednesday from 10am to noon. Find out about courses, workshops and outings. £1 including coffee, tea and cake. Prospective members welcome.

COMEDY SEAFORD: At The View, Seaford head Golf Course, Southdown Road on Friday August 17 from 7pm for 8pm start. Monthly comedy night hosted by Julie Jepson. Tickets £10 on the door or Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street.

ARTWAVE 2018: Starts on Saturday August 18 to Sunday September 2 inclusive. Annual Festival of Artists and makers from Seaford, Newhaven to Lewes and surrounding villages, many in Seaford and Bishopstone area. The full program is available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street.