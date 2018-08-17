ARTWAVE 2018: Starts tomorrow, Saturday, until September 2 across the Lewes District with many venues here in Bishopstone and Seaford this weekend will be: Driftwood, 4 Marine Drive, Bishopstone; Nova House, 13 Belgrave Road; 58 Belgrave Road; Roman Vane, 71 Firle Road; 54 Stafford Road; 47 Southdown Road; Arts@theCrypt, 23 Church Street; Studio-Gallery, 21 Church Street. For more details pick up a brochure from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street.

GARDEN PARTY: At Threeways Nursing Home, 40 Beacon Road on Sunday from 2pm to 4pm. To be opened by Jacqueline Wilson (children’s author). There will be numerous stalls, cream teas, barbecue and live music raising funds for Parkinsons UK.

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: An organ recital to be given by D’arcy Trinkwon an international concert organist on Saturday August 25 at 1pm at St Leonard’s Church, Church Street. The recital has free admission with a retiring collection and lasts approximately an hour.

FLOWER FESTIVAL: And Exhibition at St Andrew’s Church, Bishopstone Village on Friday August 31 to Sunday September 2. The theme is All is Hush’d, illustrating the diverse and interesting lives of former Bishopstone residents during the last 200 years. Friday and Saturday, 10am to 5pm, Sunday from noon to 6pm followed by Festival Sung Evensong. Plus on Saturday September 1 at 7pm in the church there will be a one hour talk by Kevin Gordon on Sussex Suffragettes with a retiring collection. Refreshments available until 4.30pm each day and free car parking near the church.