ARTWAVE 2018: Continues again this weekend at various locations in Seaford and district supporting local arts and crafts. Programs of venues are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre.

OPEN GARDEN: At Driftwood, 4 Marine Drive exhibiting lots of Artwork from various artists tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday from 11am to 5pm. Lovely cake and tea available with proceeds from refreshments and raffle of artists works going to Macmillan.

OPEN HOUSE: At 54 Stafford Road tomorrow, Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 11am to 5pm. Lots of arts and crafts on display.

COLLECTIVITY: By Sussex Arts Collective are having an exhibition and sale of work by members tomorrow, Saturday, to Sunday September 2 inclusive at Arts@theCrypt, Church Street from 10.30am to 5pm.

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: At St Leonard’s Church, Church Street tomorrow, Saturday, at 1pm. D’Arcy Trinkwon will be playing the organ. This is a free event, contributions to the retiring collection would be very much appreciated.

SEAFORD SOUNDS: At The Salts Recreation Ground, Marine Parade on Sunday from 1pm to 8pm. Free live open air music event. Presented by The Base and Vocal Repertoire.

FLOWER FESTIVAL: And Exhibition at St Andrew’s Church, Bishopstone Village from Friday August 31 to Sunday September 2. The theme is depicting the lives of past Bishopstone residents and there is a supporting exhibition in the the Parish Hall. Friday and Saturday 10am to 5pm. Sunday noon to 6pm followed by Evensong. Included in the Festival is a talk by Kevin Gordon on Sussex Suffragettes at 7pm on Saturday September 1 in the church.