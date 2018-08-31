ARTWAVE 2018: This is the last weekend for this event details available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street. Venues open tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday in Seaford are Driftwood at 4 Marine Drive, 16 and 18 Hill Rise, Seaford Triptych at 58 Belgrave Road, Art in Vane at Roman Vane, 71 Firle Road, Open House at 54 Stafford Road, Collectivity at Arts@theCrypt, 23 Church Street and Studio Gallery at 21 Church Street.

FLOWER FESTIVAL: And Exhibition at St Andrew’s Church, Bishopstone Village starts today, Friday, at 10am and continues to Sunday. Come and view wonderful flower displays depicting past lives of Bishopstone People supported by a exhibition in the Parish Hall and refreshments.

Saturday evening there is a talk given by Kevin Gordon on Sussex Suffragettes at 7pm with a retiring collection.

The festival is open from 10am to 5pm (Friday and Saturday) and Sunday from noon to 6pm followed by Evensong.

CONCERT: By the Baptist Church Singers tomorrow Saturday at Seaford Baptist Church, Belgrave Road from 7pm to 9.30pm. Eclectic mix of music and performers. There will be refreshments and a retiring collection.

WAVE FUN FEST: At the Downs Leisure Centre, Sutton Road on Sunday from 10am to 4pm. Free classes, children’s activities, bouncy castle, food and drinks. Win a free months entry membership. To book tel. 01323 490011 or email info@waveleisure.co.uk

COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing National Theatre Live performance of Julie, cert 15 on Thursday from 7pm at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or on the door.

QUIZ CALL: At St Peter’s Church, Belgrave Road is holding a quiz night on Saturday October 6 which is open to everyone. It is hoped that teams from all over the town will come and take part.

It starts at 7pm and entry is only £5 which includes a glass of wine and nibbles to help the inspiration. There will be a prize for the winning team and a raffle. The idea is to have teams of six per table but individuals will be accommodated and found a team to join.

If you would like to enter for what should be a fun evening please contact 01323 873162 as soon as possible. Tickets can be obtained from this number.