HARD OF HEARING CLUB: Seahaven Hard of Hearing Club are meeting today, Friday, at St James Trust, Blatchington Road from 2.15pm to 4pm. Guest speaker, activities, raffle, tea and biscuits. New members always welcome and local transport may be available. Contact Pauline 01323 895216

VARIETY SHOW: Summer Nights Variety Show at The Barn Thearte, Saxon Lane tonight, Friday, and tomorrow, Saturday, from 7.30pm, Sunday 2.30pm matinee. Celebrating the newly refurbish auditorium. Advance tickets available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or www.ticketsource.co.uk/thebarntheatre

SHORE LINE: Exhibition at Arts@theCrypt, Church Street from today, Friday, to Thursday September 13 from 10.20am to 4pm. Mixed media, 2D and 3D pieces, collage and print from eclectic group of artists.

COFFEE MORNING: At Clinton Centre, Clinton Place tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am hosted by the Wednesday Group, together with stalls of books and bric-a-brac.

HISTORIC GUIDED WALK: Of Seaford with Kevin Gordon tomorrow, Saturday, meeting at Seaford Tourist Information centre, 37 Church Street at 10.30am where advance tickets will also be available.

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: At St Leonard’s Church, Church Street tomorrow, Saturday, from 1pm which will be a Piano Duet. The recital has free admission with a retiring collection and lasts approximately an hour.

HISTORIC GUIDED WALK: Of Tidemills with Kevin Gordon tomorrow, Saturday, meeting at The Buckle car park, Marine Parade at 2pm. This tour is difficult to those for those with limited mobility. Happy dogs welcomed. Tickets available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street.

BOOT SALE: At The Matello Fields, Marine Parade on Sunday from 8.30am to 1pm (sellers from 7.30am) organized by the Seahaven Scouts.

LACE SOCIETY: Seven Sisters Lace Society are having their bi-monthly group meeting on Sunday at WI Hall, Claremont Road from 10am to 4pm. Make lace with a friendly group who welcome all lace makers including beginners.

STAMP CLUB: Seaford Stamp and Postcard Club are having their monthly meeting on Wednesday at The Constitutional Club, Crouch Lane from 7pm for a 7.30pm start. Visit from Eastbourne Stamp Club. All stamp and postcard collectors welcome. Tel. 01323 492433 or www.seafordstampsclub.co.uk