COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing Nothing Like a Dame, cert 12A tonight, Friday, at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Advance tickets from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or on the door.

OPEN DAY: At The Keep, Woodlands Way, Brighton tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am to 3.30pm. The Keep is a partnership between East Sussex Record Office, Brighton and Hove Museums and the University of Sussex. Go behind the scenes and find out about the archives. Free talks and archive-inspired activities for families and children.

SUMMER FAYRE: Tomorrow, Saturday, at Annecy Catholic Primary School, Sutton Avenue from noon to 4pm. Circus Pazaz shows at noon, 1.30pm and 3pm. Little circus, big fun with Tickets at £6 per person under 2’s Free.

HERITAGE OPEN WEEKEND: At Dovecote Garden, The Lane, West Dean tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday from 10am to 4pm. WW2 radio and encryption, 13th century Dovecote tours and ancient barns with gifts, art, jewellery and artisan food.

FREE NHS HEALTH CHECK: At Seaford Library, Sutton park Road, checks for people aged 40 to 74 and living in East Sussex. Cholesterol, blood pressure, BMI and more will be checked. To book tel. 01323 404600 or email hello@oneyoueastsussex.org.uk

ELECTRIC BLANKET TESTING: At Seaford Town Council, 37 Church Street on Thursday from 2pm to 4pm. Bring your electric blanket for a free safety check.

SHH: There’s an intriguing date at St Peter’s Church, Belgrave Road on Saturday September 22, a Silent Auction, and it is open to everyone to come. It starts at 7pm, but a special viewing time is set beforehand at 6.30pm, when visitors can wander round to look at the items in the auction before deciding on what to bid for, and of course how much to bid. People write down what they will bid for an item and then wait to find out if anyone is making a higher bid. Among items on offer will be some interesting pictures, vintage glassware and china and old china dolls plus plenty more. Admission is only £5 and that includes refreshments. Entrance is by ticket which is available from the estate agents Newberry Tully, 53 Church Street.