COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing Grease, cert PG tonight, Friday, from 7.30pm at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or on he door.

COMEDY NIGHT: At The View, Seaford Head Golf Club, Southdown Road tonight, Friday. Doors open at 7pm for 8pm start. Tickets £10 on the door.

SILENT AUCTION: At St Peter’s Church, Belgrave Road tomorrow, Saturday. Viewing from 6.30pm, auction starts at 7pm. Lots of items on offer including pictures, vintage glassware and china, China dolls and much more. Everyone welcome with tickets at £5 including refreshments. Tickets available from Newberry Tully Estate Agent, 53 Church Street.

GOOD NEIGHBOURS: Be A Good Neighbour Expo at St. Leonard’s Church Hall, Church Lane on Tuesday from 7pm. Come and see what Seaford’s Community and safety organizations are up to. All welcome and refreshments are available.

CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing National Theatre Live with King Lear cert 12A starring Ian McKellen, at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane on Thursday from 7pm. Advance tickets available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street.

OUR TOWN: A topic which should attract everyone, here is a lecture Celebrating Seaford Now and in he Future’s. It will be given by a man who knows a lot about the town, Keith Blackburn who is chairman of Seaford Tree Wardens, Seaford Community Partnership and Seaford Neighborhood Plan Steering Group. He will be considering whether Seaford is a wonderful place to live, work or visit could be made even better in the future. Keith will draw on the work he has done in these various groups. This illustrated lecture will be given at St Peter’s Church, Belgrave Road on Tuesday October 2 from 2.30pm and is open to all. He will ask what the impact on global warming may mean to the town, should more trees be planted to combat the effects of Dutch Elm and other diseases, where houses should be built and green spaces protected and how the seafront and town centre could be enhanced. Tickets are £7 including refreshments and available on he door or Newberry Tully Estate Agent, 53 Church Street.