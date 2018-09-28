COFFEE MORNING: Macmillan Coffee Morning tomorrow, Saturday, at Seaford Osteopathic Clinic, Paignton House, Warwick Road from 10am to 1pm. Entry £5 including coffee, tea and cakes.

LECTURES: East Blatchington Lectures are having there latest illustrated talk by Keith Blackburn titled Celebrating Seaford - Now and in the Future on Tuesday at 2.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Newberry Tully Estate Agent, 53 Church Street.

EXHIBITION: Titled Edge to the Centre by Katy Oxborrow is on at the Arts@theCrypt, Church Street from Tuesday to Thursday, October 11, 10.15am to 4.30pm (closed Monday).

COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing Isle of Dogs cert PG (some subtitles) on Friday October 5 at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or on the door.