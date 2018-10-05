COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing Isle of Dogs (with some subtitles) cert PG tonight, Friday, at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or on the door.

DR BIKE: At Seaford Police Station tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am to 12.15pm. Bring your poorly bike for basic repairs and maintenance.

QUIZ NIGHT: At St Peter’s Church, Belgrave Road tomorrow, Saturday, from 7pm. Teams of six, individuals can be accommodated. There will be prizes for winning team and a raffle. Entry £5 including a glass of wine and nibbles. To enter tel. 01323 873162.

BOOT FAIR: Boot, Craft and Produce Fair at The Martello Fields on Sunday from 9am to 1pm. Stallholders from 7.30am with pitches at £8. There is free car parking and refreshments are available.

BEACH CLEAN: On Sunday at the Buckle end of the beach starting at 10am. Gloves, bags and litter pickers provided bring your own bucket please. Supervised children welcome.

CORELLI ENSEMBLE: At St Leonard’s Church, Church Street on Sunday from 4pm. With guest soloists soprano Dame Felicity Lott and tenor Paul Austin Kelly. Followed by refreshments and an opportunity to meet the performers. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street at £10 or £12 on the door, children free.

SPLASH POINT JAZZ CLUB: Will be at The View, Seaford Head Golf Club, Southdown Road on Sunday from 5pm to 7.30pm. Performing will be The Neal Richardson Trio with special guest Adam Glasser (harmonica). £10 on the door and free for children.

STAMP CLUB: Seaford Stamp and Postcard Club are holding their monthly meeting on Wednesday at The Constitutional Club, Crouch Lane from 7pm for 7.30pm start. Member’s thematic display. All stamp and postcard collectors welcome. Tel. 01323 492433.

TALK: Seaford Museum and Heritage Society are having an illustrated talk, Thomas Cromwell and the Sussex Monasteries by Helen Poole at The Martello Tower, The Esplanade on Wednesday at 7.30pm. Tickets are £5 and £2 for members. Tel. 01323 898222.