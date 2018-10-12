COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing The Post (subtitles for accessibility) cert PG tonight, Friday, at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7,30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or on the door.

ART EXHIBITION: Life and Landscape at Arts@theCrypt, Church Street from today, Friday, to Thursday October 18 from 10.30am to 4.30pm. An exhibition by Eastbourne Life Group.

CONCERT: At Seaford Little Theatre, Steyne Road tomorrow, Saturday, from 2.30pm given by The Concert Singers singing songs from musicals with a touch of comedy.

MARTELLO PROMS CONCERT 2018: At Seaford Head School, Aundel Road tomorrow, Saturday, from 2.30pm performed by Seaford Silver Band, Seaford Musical Theatre and the Seaford Sunshine Strummers. Advance tickets are available from Newberry Tully Estate Agent, 53 Church Street or online www.ticketsource.co.uk/smrc

U3A COFFEE MORNING: At the Constitutional Club, Crouch Lane on Wednesday from 10am to noon. Find out about courses, workshops and outings. £2 includes refreshments. Prospective members most welcome.

NATIONAL TRUST: Seaford Association are holding their new season of monthly talks on Wednesday at The Constitutional Club, Crouch Lane from 2.30pm. This months subject is Charles II and his escape through Sussex in 1654 by Helen Poole. New members most welcome. PLAUSCHGRUPPE: German conversation group are meeting at The White Lion, Claremont Road on Wednesday from 7pm. Very informal for further details telephone Peter 01323 897360.

SEAFORD BONFIRE NIGHT: On Saturday October 20. This year commemorating the ending of the Great War in 1918. Procession starts at 7.15pm. Programmes on sale every Saturday around Seaford Town Centre or at Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street.