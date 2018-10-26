COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing Get Out, cert 15 a Halloween Special tonight, Friday, from 7.30pm at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street.

EXHIBITION: Model Railway Exhibition tomorrow, Saturday, at Seaford Baptist Church, Belgrave Road from 10am to 5pm. Layouts in most gauges from N to O, plus trade stands and refreshments. Entry £4 and children £1.

COFFEE MORNING: Mother’s Union Coffee Morning at St Peter’s Church Hall, Belgrave Road from 10am to noon tomorrow, Saturday. There will be Christmas goods, cakes, tombola, raffle, teddy bear and craft stalls.

CONCERT: Viola and Piano Chamber Concert on Sunday at St Leonard’s Church, Church Street from 3pm. Tickets £15 (non members) students £5 and members free (membership available at the door). Organised by Seaford Music Society.

KRISSY’S OPEN HOUSE: And Christmas Fayre 2018 on Saturday and Sunday, November 3 and 4, at 25 Chyngton Way. Running for the 17th year, lots of pickles, preserves, Christmas products and boxed gifts. For more details contact 01323 872400 or krissyofsussex@hotmail.co.uk