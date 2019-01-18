COMEDY SEAFORD: At The View, Seaford Head Golf Course, Southdown Road tonight, Friday, from 7pm for 8pm start hosted by Julie Jepson. Tickets are available on the door or in advance at Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street.

HEARING AID ADVICE: Maintenance, NHS batteries and hearing loss advice at St Jame’s Trust Blatchington Road. Drop in today, Friday, from 10am to noon. Come and meet the friendly team from East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre. Please bring your brown NHS record book. Tel. 01323 722505 or email mail@eshrc.org.uk

WALKING RUGBY: At Seaford Rugby Club, The Salts Recreation Ground tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday from 10am. Come and try walking rugby, a fun game accessible to people of all genders, ages and abilities. Tel. Andrew Cambridge 07724240279 or email seafordwalkingrugby@outlook.com

PETER PAN: Is at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane performed by Seaford Musical Theatre tonight, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Matinees at 2.30pm on Saturday and Sunday. Evening performances 7.30pm on Friday and Saturday. Box Office 01323 897426 or book online at www.ticketsource.co.uk

SEAFORD TOWN COUNCIL: Are holding their Full Council Meeting on Thursday at Seaford Town Council, 37 Church Street starting promptly at 7pm.