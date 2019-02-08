HEARING AID MAINTENANCE: Batteries and Hearing Loss Advice today, Friday, at the Downs 60+ Club, Sutton Corner from 10am TO noon. Please bring your brown NHS record book. Tel. 01323 722505.

WHO’S WHO: Seaford Little Theatre, 4 Steyne Road are performing Who’s Who from today, Friday, until Saturday February 16. Advance tickets from Redgold Opticians, 32 Broad Street. Enquiries tel. 07984 280067.

CHARITY CONCERT: And Silent Auction tomorrow, Saturday, from 7pm at Seaford Baptist Church, Belgrave Road. The concert featuring Phil Kerry on saxophone, Jo Slater singing with guitar, Rosemary Kemp on piano, Clair Childs on flute and Liz Machin on clarinet, in aid of helping to rebuild the home of Sarah Chhin, a charity worker helping orphans in Combodia, following a termite invasion. Tickets £10 which are available from Newberry Tully Estate Agent, 53 Church Street or on the door.

ILLUSTRATED TALK: The House on the Cliff by Lynn Lawson tomorrow, Saturday, at Seaford Museum and Heritage Society, Martello Tower from 2.30pm. Tickets £5 payable on the door. Disable access is now available. Tel. 01323 898222.

STAMP CLUB: Seaford Stamp and Postcard Club are meeting on Wednesday with a new start time of 7pm for 7.15pm start at The Constitutional Club, Crouch Lane. The speaker is Maurice Shorten talking on the 1971 GB Post Office Strike etc. The club is also delighted to welcome Mrs A Butte as our Child Protection Officer. All stamp and postcard collectors welcome, for more information telephone 01323 492433 or www.seafordstampclub.co.uk

BIZZYBIRDS: Are holding their monthly meeting at The View, Seaford Head Golf Club, Southdown Road from 10am to noon. For women looking to build their business and network with like-minded women. www.bizzybirds.co.uk

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: On Saturday February 16 from 1pm at St Leonard’s Church, Church Street which will be Flute and Accordion. The recital has free admission with a retiring collection and lasts approximately an hour.