COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing Lady Bird cert. 15 tonight, Friday, at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane car park from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or on the door.

COMEDY SEAFORD: Tonight, Friday, at The View, Seaford Head Golf Course, Southdown Road from 7pm for 8pm start. Hosted by Julie Jepson and Headliner is Chris Chopping. Tickets £10 on the door or in advance at Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street.

SEAFORD SESSIONS: The Mountain Firework Company will be at the Little Theatre, 4 Steyne Road tomorrow, Saturday, from 7pm for 7.45pm start. Brighton based acoustic five-piece, incorporating country, folk, bluegrass and Americana. Tickets £10 available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or online www.seafordsessions.org On the door at £12.50.

TALK: Julian of Norwich Uncovered by Simon Parke followed by Q&A on Thursday from 6.30pm at Arts@theCrypt, Church Street. Tickets £5 proceeds to The Crypt.