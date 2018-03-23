CITIZENS ADVICE: Drop in advice surgery on the last Tuesday of each month from 10.30am to 12.30pm at the Civic Centre. Advice can also be gained via their website www.citizensadvice.org.uk. Adviceline 03444 111 444.

YOGA: Every Monday from 7.15pm to 8.15pm in the Civic Centre. Contact Jane email: janechantyoga@hotmail.co.uk phone: 07703 167895.

DANCE CLASS: Little Stars Pre-School Dance Class for pre-school children aged 2 to 4 years every Tuesday from 9am to 9.30am in the Civic Centre. £3.50 per session. Contact Anneli Smith on 07930 490058.

BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT: Bereavement Support Group Coffee Morning on the second Wednesday of every month from 10am to noon at the Civic Centre. Bereavement can be a lonely journey so come and meet other people who are in the same situation as you in a friendly and informal setting. Contact Janet Quintavalle email: info@thebereavement centre.co.uk phone: 01273 585818.

STROKE ASSOCIATION: Support Group on the first and third Thursday of each month from 2pm to 3.30pm in the Civic Centre. Come along to your local stroke group and meet other people who have been affected by stroke. Contact Tara Galloway email: tara.galloway@stroke.org.uk phone: 07515 596969.

BINGO EVENING: Today, Friday, 6.45pm for 7pm start at the Civic Centre. Eight games played for £4, plus an additional Snowball (50p per single ticket) and Flyer game (£1 a sheet). Free cup of tea/coffee at half-time break. Proceeds to Mayor of Telscombe’s charity fund.

YOGA: With Natalie Heath every Tuesday from 6pm to 7pm in the Civic Centre. Contact Natalie Heath email: mrsnatalieheath@yahoo.co.uk phone: 07738538094.

LIVING LIGHT PILATES: Ever Monday 11am to noon, Wednesday 9.30am to 10.30am and 10.30am to 11.30am and Friday 9.30am to 10.30am at the Civic Centre. £6.50 per class or class pass for £44 (eight classes plus one free session). Contact Nicola Murray-Smith email: nicolalivinglight@yahoo.com phone: 07776 457752.

FITNESS PILAGES: Every Monday from 9.30am to 10.30am and Thursday 7.30pm to 8.30pm in the Civic Centre. Get fit, tone up, prevent back pain, improve flexibility and posture. Equipment provided, just bring some water. Only £6 per class or £40 for eight weeks. Contact Jennie Palmer email: jen@jenniepalmer.co.uk phone: 07825 702775.

COUNCIL MEETING: The Amenities and Civic Centre Committee meet on Monday at 7.30pm. If there is insufficient business, meetings may be cancelled. Please therefore telephone the Civic Centre on 01273 589777 to ensure that a meeting is being held (an Agenda will be placed on the website). Meetings are open to members of the public who are able to ask questions for a 15 minute period at the start of each meeting. Meetings are held in Telscombe Civic Centre, unless otherwise stated.

FOOTNOTES: A welcome sight at this time of the year is of various birds flying in and out of the trees nest building. I had thought with the arrival of Chaplin they would have found somewhere else to settle in, but not a bit of it. They ignored him in the same way as they ignored my two Golden retrievers, when they romped in the garden beneath them. On occasions after the winter gales I would find their discarded nests lying on the grass and never ceased to marvel at the intricacy of the construction. Amidst the dried grass, twigs and packed earth would be the glint of gold and I would find, carefully woven into the nest, with all the skill of an experienced seamstress, several long golden hairs rescued from where the dogs had discarded them on the lawn. Now, as I watch them busily gathering material for the new nests, I know that in a few weeks, my ears will pick up the cries of the young, yelling for food and I will be able to watch the adult birds criss- crossing the lawns as they work tirelessly to satisfy the demand. Chaplin has previously shown no interest in all these proceedings, preferring to stretch out on a chair in the sun and watch them lazily through half closed eyes. Never a cat to over exert himself, I once watched as a tiny dormouse with an obvious death wish, strolled arrogantly across the grass in front of him. I gathered myself ready to leap to the rescue, but I need not have bothered. His head went up as he focussed on the dormouse, but he then looked at me, and then settled down to resume his afternoon nap. Peace reigned. Summer days. They will soon be here. Go safely where ever your life takes you and enjoy your week.