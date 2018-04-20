CITIZENS ADVICE: Drop in advice surgery on the last Tuesday of each month from 10.30am to 12.30pm in the Civic Centre. Advice can also be gained via their website www.citizens advice.org.uk Adviceline 03444 111 444.

YOGA: Every Monday from 7.15pm to 8.15pm in the Civic Centre. Contact Jane email: janechantyoga@hotmail.co.uk phone: 07703 167895.

DANCE CLASS: Little Stars Pre-School Dance Class for pre-school children aged 2 to 4 years, every Tuesday from 9am to 9.30am in the Civic Centre. £3.50 per session. Contact Anneli Smith on 07930 490058.

SUPPORT GROUP: Stroke Association Support Group meet on the first and third Thursday of each month from 2pm to 3.30pm in the Civic Centre. Come along to your local stroke group and meet other people who have been affected by stroke. Website: stroke.org.uk.

YOGA: With Natalie Heath every Tuesday from 6pm to 7pm in the Civic Centre. Contact Natalie Heath email: mrsnatalieheath@yahoo.co.uk phone: 07738538094.

LIVING LIGHT PILATES: Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Civic Centre. £6.50 per class or class pass for £44 (eight classes plus one free session). Contact Nicola Murray-Smith email: nicolalivinglight@yahoo.com phone: 07776 457752.

FITNESS PILATES: Every Monday 9.30am to 10.30am and Thursday 7.30pm to 8.30pm in the Civic Centre. Get fit, tone up, prevent back pain, improve flexibility and posture. Equipment provided, just bring some water. Only £6 per class or £40 for eight weeks. Contact Jennie Palmer email: jen@jenniepalmer.co.uk phone: 07825 702775.

COUNCIL MEETING: The Planning and Highways Committee meet on Monday at 7.30pm in the Civic Centre. Meetings are open to members of the public who are able to ask questions for a 15 minute period at the start of each meeting.

FOOTNOTES: After explaining to Chaplin I would be out for the. evening and the approximate time of my return, I left for a meeting of my little writing group, Anderida Writers, in Eastbourne of which I am chairman. I have always explained in great length to the various cats and dogs that have shared my life, where I am going and when I shall be back. The dogs, at least, had the courtesy to look interested, whilst Chaplin, like his forebears, sneered down his nose with total disdain. Maud, my elderly car, performed perfectly and the evening was a great success. The following day I was faced with one of those situations that always reminds me of how old I am getting, I took delivery of a picnic table, that needed assembly. I watched the delivery man heaving, sweating and swearing as he tottered down the garden path with the parcel that made up the table, and it began to dawn on me that I might have been a trifle optimistic in thinking I could assemble the thing on my own. However, I turned to Peacehaven Gossip on Facebook, which I have used before and put in a plea for help. I received a deluge of offers, picked one and arranged an appointment for the following day when a chap turned up and put the whole thing together for me. Thank you Michael Derrick, I really appreciated it. Thank God for the internet say I. So, with a new picnic table and a fresh recliner, about three novels to read and some scripts to comment on, and an autobiography to start to please my agent, all that is missing is some sun, but that is on its way, according to the weather forecasters. Both Chaplin and I are looking forward to it with anticipation. Have a great week and go safely wherever your journeys take you.