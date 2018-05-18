YOGA: With Natalie Heath every Tuesday from 6pm to 7pm in the Civic Centre. Contact Natalie Heath email: mrsnatalieheath@yahoo.co.uk phone: 07738538094.

LIVING LIGHT PILATES: On Monday Wednesday and Friday in the Civic Centre. £6.50 per class or class pass for £44 (eight classes plus one free session). Contact Nicola Murray-Smith 07776 457752.

FITNESS PILATES: Every Monday 9.30am to 10.30am and Thursday 7.30pm to 8.30pm in the Civic Centre. Get fit, tone up, prevent back pain, improve flexibility and posture. Equipment provided, just bring some water. Only £6 per class or £40 for eight weeks. Contact Jennie Palmer 07825 702775.

YOGA: Every Monday from 7.15pm to 8.15pm in the Civic Centre. Contact Jane 07703 167895.

DANCE CLASSES: Little Stars Pre-School Dance Class for pre-school children aged 2 to 4 years every Tuesday from 9am to 9.30am in the Civic Centre. £3.50 per session. Contact Anneli Smith 07930 49005.

BINGO EVENING: On May 25, 6.45pm for 7pm start in the Civic Centre. Eight games played for £4, plus an additional Snowball (50p per single ticket) and Flyer game (£1 a sheet). Free cup of tea/coffee at half-time break. Proceeds to Mayor of Telscombe’s charity fund.

COMMITTEE MEETING: Amenities and Civic Centre meeting on Monday at 7.30pm. If there is insufficient business, meetings may be cancelled. Please therefore telephone the Civic Centre on 01273 589777 to ensure that a meeting is being held (an Agenda will be placed on the website). Meetings are open to members of the public who are able to ask questions for a 15 minute period at the start of each meeting. Meetings are held in Telscombe Civic Centre unless otherwise stated.

FOOTNOTES: ‘It’s called Amblyopia Stabismus’, pronounced the optician at the Eye Hospital. ‘Sounds like an exotic plant for the garden’, I flippantly replied. She frowned, ‘Normally children get it’, she answered, looking at me as though that had just been confirmed.’ But occasionally adults get it as well’, she continued. All this had started by my getting up one morning and, when looking out to the garden, seeing two right hand corners, where there should only have been one. Basically my left eye has become lazy and veered a little to the right. Providing I keep my left eye closed, I am fine. ‘Treatment’? I asked. ‘None I am afraid, usually the eye will return to its proper position on its own’ was her response. ‘If it lasts for more than a few weeks, we might consider operating,’ she added helpfully. All that took place some five years ago. The eye did in fact return to its normal position after some weeks and all was fine until about a couple of weeks ago, when again I awoke and found myself trying to focus on the end of the garden again. It had returned and over the past week or so I have had to cancel appointments because I cannot drive and in general it has been a confounded nuisance. Thank God for on-line shopping, and indeed for the internet which has enabled me to survive. One solace has been the weather, which has meant I have been able to laze in the garden and catch up on some reading. Gradually, it is again returning to its allotted place, and as I write this it has improved considerable. I no longer see two Chaplins, just one and a half, so that is a blessing. I remember many years ago, when as a fit and healthy twenty five year old, I was in a farce in the West End, which involved both myself and an elderly actor racing up and down a flight of stairs on stage, eight times a week. As I watched him wheezing and fighting for breath when we were in the wings, he said, ‘Never get old my boy, never get old’. I now know what he meant. Enjoy this beautiful weather and be safe wherever your journeys take you.