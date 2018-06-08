WI: Telscombe Cliffs Women’s Institute meet on the second Wednesday of each month from 2pm to 4pm in the Civic Centre.

BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: Coffee Morning on the second Wednesday of each month from 10am to noon in the Civic Centre. Bereavement can be a lonely journey so come and meet other people who are in the same situation as you in a friendly and informal setting. Contact Janet Quintavalle email: info@thebereavementcentre.co.uk phone: 01273 585818.

YOGA: With Natalie Heath every Tuesday from 6pm to 7pm in the Civic Centre. Email: mrsnatalieheath@yahoo.co.uk phone: 07738538094.

LIVING LIGHT PILATES: Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning in the Civic Centre. £6.50 per class or class pass for £44 (eight classes plus one free session). Contact Nicola Murray-Smith email: nicolalivinglight@yahoo.com phone: 07776 457752.

FITNESS PILATES: Every Monday morning and Thursday evening in the Civic Centre. Get fit, tone up, prevent back pain, improve flexibility and posture. Equipment provided, just bring some water. Only £6 per class or £40 for eight weeks. Contact Jennie Palmer email: jen@jenniepalmer.co.uk phone: 07825 702775.

YOGA: Every Monday from 7.15pm to 8.15pm in the Civic Centre. Contact Jane email: janechantyoga@hotmail.co.uk phone: 07703 167895.

DANCE CLASS: Little Stars Pre-School Dance Class for pre-school age 2 to 4 years every Tuesday from 9am to 9.30am in the Civic Centre. £3.50 per session. Contact Anneli Smith 07930 490058.

SUPPORT GROUP: Stroke Association Support Group meet on the first and third Thursday of each month from 2pm to 3.30pm in the Civic Centre. Come along to your local stroke group and meet other people who have been affected by stroke. Website: stroke.org.uk. Stroke Helpline 303 303 3100.

CHARINGO CHARITY BINGO: The local Line Dance Club Southern Stomp are organising a fundraiser afternoon for the Martlets Hospice. The prize bingo afternoon has some amazing prizes for both lines and full houses. Why not come along on Sunday to the Telscombe Hall in Tyedean Road, 2pm to 4.30pm. Admission is just £6 for two full books of Bingo cards and refreshments. All monies raised go to the Martlets and local businesses and shops have provided the many prizes on offer, including meals, afternoon teas, ladies and men’s hairdressing, theatre tickets, florists, etc, there is something for everyone to win.

FOOTNOTES: Economy does not always pay off. Attempting to manoeuvre my way in the dark across the lounge, one evening, thinking I need not switch the light on, ended with me colliding with a bookcase and on the floor with a set of badly bruised ribs. Amidst some swearing and cursing I managed to clamber to my feet and get to bed. The following morning I awoke to a very painful and sore rib cage. However, I got some pain killers inside me and was then able to hobble around the bungalow. I have always found that with unerring accuracy these incapacitating mishaps occur when my diary is full. I am due to journey to the shores of Eastbourne this coming week to chair a meeting of Anderida Writers, to which the Mayor has been invited no less, and at which a good friend of mine Heather Flood is launching a new children’s book, so I do not wish to let them down. Chaplin has viewed my antics with his usual disdain, stretching his lithe body in front of me as though to underline his own suppleness of muscle. All in all, the bodywork is not in very good nick at the moment. My eye is getting better, but taking its time as are my ribs. I always run my eye over the obituaries before commencing the morning crossword in order I assure you, not to see if my name is there but to check if any friends are. I also note those who have dropped off the twig younger than myself, which, when I consider the battering I gave my body when I was younger, is nothing short of a miracle. Last year when I saw a doctor for my yearly check up, he commented on the fact that I had reached eighty almost unscathed, with most of the marbles intact. I told him then that had I known I was going to live as long as this, I would have taken far better care of myself. He was not amused, but then he never is. Go safely where ever your life takes you and enjoy your week.