LIVING LIGHT PILATES: Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning in the Civic Centre. £6.50 per class or class pass for £44 (eight classes plus one free session). Contact Nicola Murray-Smith email: nicolalivinglight@yahoo.com phone: 07776 457752.

FITNESS PILATES: Every Monday morning and Thursday evening in the Civic Centre. Get fit, tone up, prevent back pain, improve flexibility and posture. Equipment provided, just bring some water. Only £6 per class or £40 for eight weeks. Contact Jennie Palmer email: jen@jenniepalmer.co.uk phone: 07825 702775.

FLOWER CLUB: Peacehaven and Telscombe Flower Club meet on the third Wednesday of each month, 2pm for 2.30pm start at the Civic Centre. Chairman: 01273 586191, treasurer: 01273 581341.

YOGA: Every Monday from 7.15pm to 8.15pm in the Civic Centre. Contact Jane email: janechantyoga@hotmail.co.uk phone: 07703 167895.

DANCE CLASS: Little Stars Pre-School Dance Class for pre-school age 2 to 4 years every Tuesday from 9am to 9.30am in the Civic Centre. £3.50 per session. Contact Anneli Smith 07930 490058.

SUPPORT GROUP: Stroke Association Support Group meet on the first and third Thursday of each month from 2pm to 3.30pm in the Civic Centre. Come along to your local stroke group and meet other people who have been affected by stroke. Website: stroke.org.uk. Stroke Helpline 303 303 3100.

FOOTNOTES: With immaculate timing, my laptop crashed totally, just at the moment when I need it most, that is, over the weekend. Whilst Chaplin listened interestingly to the stream of curses and yelps of frustration I was emanating, the computer remained stubbornly dead. Now, I am not a complete admirer of the avalanche of devices that have descended upon us over the last few years, and indeed I look at my young friends latest handheld pieces of electronic wizardry, and wonder how they cope, let alone understand them. But, and I have had a couple of days to realise how big a but it is, I have become incredible reliant on my laptop. Apart from using it to write this with, I also write short stories, order food on line, bank online, order my medical prescriptions and have them delivered, to the extent that I have forgotten the last time I visited the surgery. This is to say nothing of my daily chatter with emails, social media etc. The internet is a constant source for research, verification and a hundred other uses. Being without for even such a short time has been a salutary lesson. To the extent that when my local engineer informed me that my computer was old and virtually dead on its feet, rather like myself, I agreed to a replacement. So next week we shall be waiting with bated breath for the arrival of the latest in technology. In the meantime a temporary repair has enabled me to complete this weeks column. Go safely and enjoy this lovely early summer.