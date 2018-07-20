BINGO EVENING: Friday July 27, 6.45pm for 7pm start at the Civic Centre. Eight games played for £4, plus an additional Snowball (50p per single ticket) and Flyer game (£1 a sheet). Free cup of tea/coffee at half-time break. Proceeds to Mayor of Telscombe’s charity fund.

YOGA: Every Monday from 7.15pm to 8.15pm in the Civic Centre. Contact Jane email: janechantyoga@hotmail.co.uk phone: 07703 167895.

DANCE CLASS: Little Stars Pre-School Dance Class for pre-school children aged 2 to 4 years, every Tuesday 9am to 9.30am at the Civic Centre. £3.50 per session. Contact Anneli Smith 07930 490058.

YOGA: With Natalie Heath every Tuesday from 6pm to 7pm in the Civic Centre. Contact Natalie Heath email: mrsnatalieheath@yahoo.co.uk phone: 07738538094.

LIVING LIGHT PILATES: Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning in the Civic Centre. £6.50 per class or class pass for £44 (eight classes plus one free session). Contact Nicola Murray-Smith email: nicolalivinglight@yahoo.com phone: 07776 457752.

FITNESS PILATES: Every Monday morning and Thursday evening in the Civic Centre. Get fit, tone up, prevent back pain, improve flexibility and posture. Equipment provided, just bring some water. Only £6 per class or £40 for eight weeks. Contact Jennie Palmer email: jen@jenniepalmer.co.uk phone: 07825 702775.

COUNCIL MEETING: The Amenities and Civic Centre Committee meet on Monday, 7.30pm. If there is insufficient business, meetings may be cancelled. Please therefore telephone the Civic Centre on 01273 589777 to ensure that a meeting is being held (an Agenda will be placed on the website). Meetings are open to members of the public who are able to ask questions for a 15 minute period at the start of each meeting. Meetings are held in Telscombe Civic Centre, unless otherwise stated.

CHURCH NEWS: Telscombe Cliffs Community Church. This weekend we were delighted to host a civic service for Telscombe Town council and welcome our New town mayor Cllr Daryll Brindley to his mayoral year. It was lovely to meet the new first family, town councillors and town clerk who all attended the service

FOOTNOTES: There was no way of avoiding it. I would have to be away at least overnight and that was that. My problem to this existed in the form of a large black and white cat, with a huge ego and a strong dislike of any change to the status quo of his living arrangements. This can show itself even when I have been out for even a few hours. I return home to invariable find Chaplin sitting at the end of the hall, facing the front door, his whole demeanour reminding me of some Theatrical landladies I knew in the past, who, if I was later than usual, or worse, accompanied by a friend, would greet me at the front door, literally arms akimbo and a face like thunder. Once, in weekly rep. on the Devon coast, I shared digs with a young and engaged actress in the show. One Saturday her fiancée came down from London to see her, we all went for a drink afterwards and being young and carefree, didn’t realise the time until the pub started closing. The last train had long gone, and I suggested that the fiancée return with us and she could smuggle him into her room. We accomplished this easily enough, but around two thirty in the morning, the fiancée badly needed to answer the call of nature. My actress friend whispered how to find the toilet and off he went. Ten minutes and then twenty minutes went by, with my actress friend becoming more agitated. After a while, the bedroom door opened and the roller covered head of the landlady in dressing gown and slippers appeared. ‘Excuse me dear’, she asked, ‘Did you bring anyone back tonight?’ My friend started to stutter an apology. ‘It doesn’t matter really dear’, replied the landlady, ‘Only he has just got into bed with me’. I arranged for a very kindly lady to pop in and take care of Chaplin’s needs. The pair struck up quite a bond, so much so I have a sneaking impression that he is positively looking forward to my being absent in the future. The weather continues to be wonderful. Enjoy it wherever you go.