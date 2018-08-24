LIVING LIGHT PILATES: Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning in the Civic Centre. £6.50 per class or class pass for £44 (eight classes plus one free session). Contact Nicola Murray-Smith email: nicolalivinglight@yahoo.com phone: 07776 457752.

FITNESS PILATES: Every Monday morning and Thursday evening in the Civic Centre. Get fit, tone up, prevent back pain, improve flexibility and posture. Equipment provided, just bring some water. Only £6 per class or £40 for eight weeks. Contact Jennie Palmer email: jen@jenniepalmer.co.uk phone: 07825 702775.

CITIZENS ADVICE: Last Tuesday of each month from 10.30am to 12.30pm in the Civic Centre. Drop in advice surgery. Advice can also be gained via their website www.citizensadvice.org.uk Adviceline 03444 111 444.

YOGA: Every Monday from 7.15pm to 8.15pm in the Civic Centre. Contact Jane email: janechantyoga@hotmail.co.uk phone: 07703 167895.

DANCE CLASS: Little Stars Pre-School Dance Class for pre-school children aged 2 to 4 years, every Tuesday 9am to 9.30am at the Civic Centre. £3.50 per session. Contact Anneli Smith 07930 490058.

BINGO: Friday August 31, 6.45pm for 7pm start at the Civic Centre. Eight games played for £4, plus an additional Snowball (50p per single ticket) and Flyer game (£1 a sheet). Free cup of tea/coffee at half-time break. Proceeds to Mayor of Telscombe’s charity fund.

FIREWORKS: Free fireworks display Saturday September 8, 8.30pm on Telscombe Tye.

PICNIC IN THE PARK: Telscombe Residents Association Picnic in the Park tomorrow, Saturay, 2pm in the Memorial Garden, Chatsworth Park. This event has been organised by the Telscombe Residents’ Association. It is not a Council event and is not an official opening of the memory garden.

COUNCIL MEETINGS: The Planning and Highways Committee meet on Wednesday at 7.30pm. If there is insufficient business, meetings may be cancelled. Please therefore telephone the Civic Centre on 01273 589777 to ensure that a meeting is being held (an Agenda will be placed on the website). Meetings are open to members of the public who are able to ask questions for a 15 minute period at the start of each meeting. Meetings are held in Telscombe Civic Centre, unless otherwise stated.

FOOTNOTES: Chaplin gazed at me with blank disbelief as I explained how I had to go out for a few hours to the far flung reaches of Eastbourne, in order to chair a meeting of the Anderida Writers group, at the Cavendish Hotel where I was also reading the entries for the annual competitions. When I got older and the spaces in between acting jobs got wider, I took to writing short stories, something I had done as a young actor to kill the boredom of waiting on a film or TV set whilst the lights and sound etc., were set up. This can take hours sometimes and most of us have a way of filling the time, Gielgud for example did endless crosswords. So, off I trotted and had an enjoyable evening. Prizes were awarded, old friends met again and a good time was had by all. We meet every second Tuesday of the month at 7.30pm at the Hotel if you are interested. This was on the Tuesday and already the Airbourne was being set up for the following Thursday, to the annoyance of my driver, who had to take a lengthy diversion to get out of Eastbourne. Eventually we got home and to Chaplin sitting on the front door step pretending he had been out all night, until I felt the warm spot on his cushion and knew he had heard the car and hurtled out of the back door flap and shot round to the front to meet me. A leisurely supper for us both and then a night stroll around the garden to wind down, smell the delicious scents, and revel in the almost total silence, broken only by the odd grumbling of a sea gull in a nearby rooftop nest, and the distant murmur of waves breaking on the sea shore. I breathed deeply of the cool night air and turned my steps towards bed, followed by my faithful companion. As HE Bates, once wrote in The Darling Buds of May ‘Perfick. Absolutely perfick’ Have a good week and go safely.