TOWN COUNCIL: If you would like to have a stall at our annual Macmillan Coffee Morning on Thursday September 27, please call us on 01273 589777.

WI: Telscombe Cliffs Women’s Institute meet on the second Wednesday of every month, 2pm to 4pm in the Civic Centre. There are over 50 members who enjoy speakers, demonstrations, Christmas get-together, August garden party plus outings to theatres, local events etc.

SUPPORT GROUP: Breast Cancer Support Group meet on the first Wednesday of each month from 1pm to 3.30pm in the Civic Centre. Contact email: bcsgroup@btinternet.com

YOGA: With Natalie Heath every Tuesday from 6pm to 7pm in the Civic Centre. This class is back after the summer break on Tuesday September 4. Contact Natalie Heath email: mrsnatalieheath@yahoo.co.uk phone: 07738538094.

LIVING LIGHT PILATES: Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning in the Civic Centre. £6.50 per class or class pass for £44 (eight classes plus one free session). Contact Nicola Murray-Smith email: nicolalivinglight@yahoo.com phone: 07776 457752.

FITNESS PILATES: Every Monday morning and Thursday evening in the Civic Centre. Get fit, tone up, prevent back pain, improve flexibility and posture. Equipment provided, just bring some water. Only £6 per class or £40 for eight weeks. Contact Jennie Palmer email: jen@jenniepalmer.co.uk phone: 07825 702775.

YOGA: Every Monday from 7.15pm to 8.15pm in the Civic Centre. Contact Jane email: janechantyoga@hotmail.co.uk phone: 07703 167895.

DANCE CLASS: Little Stars Pre-School Dance Class for pre-school children aged 2 to 4 years, every Tuesday 9am to 9.30am at the Civic Centre. £3.50 per session. Contact Anneli Smith 07930 490058.

COFFEE MORNING: Bereavement Support Group Coffee Morning on the second Wednesday of each month from 10am to noon at the Civic Centre. Bereavement can be a lonely journey so come and meet other people who are in the same situation as you in a friendly and informal setting. Contact Janet Quintavalle email: info@thebereavementcentre.co.uk phone: 01273 585818.

FIREWORKS: Free fireworks display tomorrow, Saturday, 8.30pm on Telscombe Tye.

FOOTNOTES: ‘I suppose you must spend a great deal of time on the beach?’ This comment from a visitor the other day, made me realise that it was probably weeks since I had been on the shoreline that is a few minutes walk from the cottage. I muttered something about time and changed the subject. The truth is I rarely go now and see the ocean. It is enough to know that it is there. It was the same when I lived in London. My father had taken me around all the major sights, museums, etc., before I was ten years old. He was a devoted Londoner and we trailed around St Pauls, the Tower, the Imperial War Museum (a favourite of his and mine), not once, but several times. The V&A, the Tate and the National Gallery, I was familiar with before I was in long trousers. It was not just the past either. I remember him waking me up one morning to take me to spend a day at the then recently opened Festival of Britain in 1951. Born into the London working class while Victoria was on the throne, I suspect it was his only way of slaking the thirst for knowledge that lasted all his sadly short life. Later, my career was to take me across the world, although I always maintained a base in London and often worked in the capital’s West End theatres. But I never seemed to have the time to re visit all those old familiar sights. It was enough to know they were still there. Just like the ocean is always there, reminding me sometimes by the smell of drying seaweed in the summer or occasionally the sound and fury of waves crashing against the sea wall during a winter storm. Perhaps tomorrow, to quote Masefield, ‘I must go down to the seas again, for the call of the running tide Is a wild call and a clear call that may not be denied; And all I ask is a windy day with the white clouds flying, And the flung spray and the blown spume, and the sea-gulls crying’. Have a lovely week and go safely where ever your journeys take you.