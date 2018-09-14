COUNCIL MEETING: There is a Full Council meeting on September 19 at 7.30pm in the Civic Centre.

YOGA: With Natalie Heath every Tuesday from 6pm to 7pm in the Civic Centre. This class is back after the summer break on Tuesday September 4. Contact Natalie Heath email: mrsnatalieheath@yahoo.co.uk phone: 07738538094.

LIVING LIGHT PILATES: Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning in the Civic Centre. £6.50 per class or class pass for £44 (eight classes plus one free session). Contact Nicola Murray-Smith email: nicolalivinglight@yahoo.com phone: 07776 457752.

FITNESS PILATES: Every Monday morning and Thursday evening in the Civic Centre. Get fit, tone up, prevent back pain, improve flexibility and posture. Equipment provided, just bring some water. Only £6 per class or £40 for eight weeks. Contact Jennie Palmer email: jen@jenniepalmer.co.uk phone: 07825 702775.

FLOWER CLUB: Peacehaven and Telscombe Flower Club meet on the third Wednesday of each month, 2pm for 2.30pm start at the Civic Centre. Floral demonstrations. Contact Christine Webb email: c.webb@live.co.uk phone: 01273 586191.

YOGA: Every Monday from 7.15pm to 8.15pm in the Civic Centre. Contact Jane email: janechantyoga@hotmail.co.uk phone: 07703 167895.

DANCE CLASS: Little Stars Pre-School Dance Class for pre-school children aged 2 to 4 years, every Tuesday 9am to 9.30am at the Civic Centre. £3.50 per session. Contact Anneli Smith 07930 490058.

COUNCIL MEETING: There is a Planning and Highways Committee meeting on Monday at 7.30pm. If there is insufficient business, meetings may be cancelled. Please therefore telephone the Civic Centre on 01273 589777 to ensure that a meeting is being held (an agenda will be placed on the website). Meetings are open to members of the public who are able to ask questions for a 15 minute period at the start of each meeting. Meetings are held in Telscombe Civic Centre.

COFFEE MORNING: Come along and help us to help Macmillan change lives. Our coffee morning will be on Thursday September 27 from 10am in the Civic Centre. If you would like to have a stall, please call us on 01273 589777.

FOOTNOTES: ‘But I find it so difficult to understand’, was the plaintive cry from a student I was mentoring. He had just completed three years at my old academy and had won a role in a Shakespearean production, I did sympathise. My introduction to the Bard was his Henry V performed in the Somerset town I had been evacuated to. I must have been six or seven, and can only remember one scene and Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance theme music that accompanied it, although I didn’t know that was what it was at the time. The theatre had been packed, it was war time and the play was of course immensely popular. But it made a massive impression on me that I can still recall some seventy four years later. Eleven years were to pass and the idiot Hitler disposed of, I was sitting in my theatre academy, struggling as my young friend is now with his magnificent verse. Then a tutor got hold of me and took me to see Paul Daneman in Richard the Third at the Old Vic. He lit a lamp in my head that has never gone out, and I had the great pleasure of telling him so, later when I joined the Company. I sent my young friend to see a production at Stratford and told him of my experience when completely baffled by a couplet once. I was on a film set with the sage of Shakespeare, John Guilguid, and asked him what exactly did it mean? ‘Never have understood it dear boy. Complete mystery to me’, was his reply. Have a great week, go safely where ever your life takes you.