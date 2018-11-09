WI: Telscombe Cliffs Women’s Institute meet on the second Wednesday of every month, 2pm to 4pm at the Civic Centre. There are over 50 members who enjoy speakers, demonstrations, Christmas get-together, August garden party plus outings to theatres, local events etc. Contact P Winton email: wintoncp@tiscali.co.uk phone: 01273 585208.

YOGA: With Natalie Heath every Tuesday from 6pm to 7pm in the Civic Centre. This class is back after the summer break on Tuesday September 4. Contact Natalie Heath email: mrsnatalieheath@yahoo.co.uk phone: 07738538094.

LIVING LIGHT PILATES: Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning in the Civic Centre. £6.50 per class or class pass for £44 (eight classes plus one free session). Contact Nicola Murray-Smith email: nicolalivinglight@yahoo.com phone: 07776 457752.

FITNESS PILATES: Every Monday morning and Thursday evening in the Civic Centre. Get fit, tone up, prevent back pain, improve flexibility and posture. Equipment provided, just bring some water. Only £6 per class or £40 for eight weeks. Contact Jennie Palmer email: jen@jenniepalmer.co.uk phone: 07825 702775.

YOGA: Every Monday from 7.15pm to 8.15pm in the Civic Centre. Contact Jane email: janechantyoga@hotmail.co.uk phone: 07703 167895.

DANCE CLASS: Little Stars Pre-School Dance Class for pre-school children aged 2 to 4 years, every Tuesday 9am to 9.30am at the Civic Centre. £3.50 per session. Contact Anneli Smith 07930 490058.

COFFEE MORNING: Bereavement Support Group Coffee Morning on the second Wednesday of each month from 10am to noon at the Civic Centre. Bereavement can be a lonely journey so come and meet other people who are in the same situation as you in a friendly and informal setting. Contact Janet Quintavalle email: info@thebereavementcentre.co.uk phone: 01273 585818.

YOUTH THEATRE: Peacehaven and Newhaven Youth Theatre meet every Monday, 4pm to 5pm for ages 5 to 7 year, 5pm to 6pm for ages 8 years and over, at the Civic Centre. Your local, friendly drama club with a professional touch. Contact Zoe Giles email: pnytyouththeatre@outlook.com phone: 07729 583 264.

COUNCIL MEETING: The Policy and Resources Committee meet on Monday at 7.30pm. If there is insufficient business, meetings may be cancelled. Please therefore telephone the Civic Centre on 01273 589777 to ensure that a meeting is being held (an agenda will be placed on the website). Meetings are open to members of the public who are able to ask questions for a 15 minute period at the start of each meeting. Meetings are held in Telscombe Civic Centre unless otherwise stated.

FOOTNOTES: A rare treat of an overnight stay in London with a friend this week. He lives close to Trafalgar Square, seven floors up and from my bedroom window, I could easily see the famous admiral atop his tall column still searching for the sea, with a 24 hour background accompaniment of screaming syrens and traffic noise. It has been many years since I lived in central London, and then it was in Chelsea, overlooking the river. Now I was there for the opening night of my friend’s play. Everybody made an inordinate fuss of me and I thoroughly enjoyed my evening. The following day he took me on a tour of the West End by car as I am no longer able to walk long distances, and it was a delight to see some of my old haunts were still there and flourishing. Lunch at the Lamb and Flag, where in the past I had spent hours in the upstairs rooms rehearsing. Then around all the theatres, most of whom I had worked in at some time or another and most of whom have had name changes over the years. A particular delight was the Theatre Royal Haymarket, where as a very nervous seventeen year old I had made my West End debut in Rattigan’s, ‘The Winslow Boy’. It was amazing how the memories flooded back and I found myself recounting things I thought I had totally forgotten. Opening nights mishaps, the stage manager who had to glue the cup to the saucer, that I brought on at my first entrance, because my hands shook with nerves so much. Having a household name ‘drying’ completely in a Shakespearean duologue with me and me being unable to help him as I had forgotten the line as well. The joy of reading the good reviews and opening champagne for breakfast and the disappointment of the bad ones, and drinking coffee, the papers strewn over the bed on a Sunday morning. My day over my friend drove me to the station and saw me safely seated on the train to Lewes where I collected my car and thirty minutes later was having tea and biscuits at home, thanking Chaplin’s minder as his ex- charge draped himself over my knees. That evening, running over the events of the previous twenty four hours, I reflected that had my mother not been irritated with my South London accent, and hauled me off to an ‘elocutionist’ at ten years old none of this would have happened. ‘Such are the vagaries of life’, I remarked to Chaplin. He nodded solemnly in agreement. Enjoy your week and go safely.