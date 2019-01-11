COUNCIL MEETING: Full Council Meeting on the third Wednesday of January, 7.30pm in the Civic Centre.

COMMITTEE MEETING: The Planning and Highways Committee meet on Monday at 7.30pm. If there is insufficient business, meetings may be cancelled. Please therefore telephone the Civic Centre on 01273 589777 to ensure that a meeting is being held (an Agenda will be placed on the website). Meetings are open to members of the public who are able to ask questions for a 15 minute period at the start of each meeting. Meetings are held in Telscombe Civic Centre unless otherwise stated.

YOGA: With Natalie Heath every Tuesday from 6pm to 7pm in the Civic Centre. This class is back after the summer break on Tuesday September 4. Contact Natalie Heath email: mrsnatalieheath@yahoo.co.uk phone: 07738538094.

LIVING LIGHT PILATES: Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning in the Civic Centre. £6.50 per class or class pass for £44 (eight classes plus one free session). Contact Nicola Murray-Smith email: nicolalivinglight@yahoo.com phone: 07776 457752.

FITNESS PILATES: Every Monday morning and Thursday evening in the Civic Centre. Get fit, tone up, prevent back pain, improve flexibility and posture. Equipment provided, just bring some water. Only £6 per class or £40 for eight weeks. Contact Jennie Palmer email: jen@jenniepalmer.co.uk phone: 07825 702775.

YOGA: Every Monday from 7.15pm to 8.15pm in the Civic Centre. Contact Jane email: janechantyoga@hotmail.co.uk phone: 07703 167895.

DANCE CLASS: Little Stars Pre-School Dance Class for pre-school children aged 2 to 4 years, every Tuesday 9am to 9.30am at the Civic Centre. £3.50 per session. Contact Anneli Smith 07930 490058.

FLOWER CLUB: Peacehaven and Telscombe Flower Club meet on the third Wednesday of each month, 2pm for 2.30pm start, at the Civic Centre. Contact Christine Webb, c.webb@live.co.uk or Tel: 01273 586191.

YOUTH THEATRE: Peacehaven and Newhaven Youth Theatre meet every Monday, 4pm to 5pm for ages 5 to 7 year, 5pm to 6pm for ages 8 years and over, at the Civic Centre. Your local, friendly drama club with a professional touch. Contact Zoe Giles email: pnytyouththeatre@outlook.com phone: 07729 583 264.

FOOTNOTES: The bitter cold of a New Year’s Day morning was tempered a little by the sight of daffodils poking their green shoots through the grass of the lawn. They are always a welcome sight for me, a harbinger of Spring that delights the eye. I appreciate that in all probability, long winter days and cold weather still lie ahead, but seeing them reminds me that warmer days are beckoning me. Meanwhile the gardener is busy trimming bushes and keeping lawn edges neat. A combination of arthritis and difficulty in bending and kneeling, has made his services essential now, and reduced me to making suggestions about planting etc., only. Chaplin has taken on the job of foreman and spends hours sitting and watching him work. I have always loved a garden and for a great many years was without one. I lived in flats in various parts of London over a period of some sixty years, broken only by a period in Spain in a villa, where the garden was mainly given over to a swimming pool installed by the previous owner. I made do with various indoor plants, but even these proved a problem for someone like myself who, could arrive home on a Saturday and be on a plane to the other side of the world on the Monday leaving my plants to the tender care of a partner, who would either forget to water them or in a fit of guilt for forgetting them, would then drown them. Finally, we bought a house in Wallington, near Croydon which had a small garden and I spent many an hour happily planting and growing bushes and flowers. We then moved to the South Coast and found we had not one garden but three and I was in my element. My partner helped until their death eight years ago and now old age and aching bones meant I needed a gardener. After one or two bad experiences, my current one joined me some four years ago and has been with me ever since. I still, in the summer, love to sit and read in the shade of one of the trees. Something to look forward to as the wind whistles around the eaves and the temperature nose dives into single figures. Enjoy your week, go safely and keep well.