THE DEANS SENIOR TEA CLUB: Meet every Tuesday from 10.30am to 12. 30pm in the Civic Centre. Come along for tea, coffee, cakes and a chat! It’s free, but donations are always welcome.

AL-ANON: Family Groups UK and Eire is there for anyone whose life is or has been affected by someone else’s drinking. The meet every Wednesday at 7.30pm in the Civic Centre. All those affected by someone else’s drinking are welcome to all meetings, please just be aware that meetings may also be attended by professionals eg medical, educational or others interested in how Al-Anon works.

YOGA: With Natalie Heath every Tuesday from 6pm to 7pm in the Civic Centre. This class is back after the summer break on Tuesday September 4. Contact Natalie Heath email: mrsnatalieheath@yahoo.co.uk phone: 07738538094.

LIVING LIGHT PILATES: Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning in the Civic Centre. £6.50 per class or class pass for £44 (eight classes plus one free session). Contact Nicola Murray-Smith email: nicolalivinglight@yahoo.com phone: 07776 457752.

FITNESS PILATES: Every Monday morning and Thursday evening in the Civic Centre. Get fit, tone up, prevent back pain, improve flexibility and posture. Equipment provided, just bring some water. Only £6 per class or £40 for eight weeks. Contact Jennie Palmer email: jen@jenniepalmer.co.uk phone: 07825 702775.

FLOWER CLUB: Peacehaven and Telscombe Flower Club meet on the third Wednesday of each month, 2pm for 2.30pm start, at the Civic Centre. Contact Christine Webb, c.webb@live.co.uk or Tel: 01273 586191.

YOGA: Every Monday from 7.15pm to 8.15pm in the Civic Centre. Contact Jane email: janechantyoga@hotmail.co.uk phone: 07703 167895.

DANCE CLASS: Little Stars Pre-School Dance Class for pre-school children aged 2 to 4 years, every Tuesday 9am to 9.30am at the Civic Centre. £3.50 per session. Contact Anneli Smith 07930 490058.

COUNCIL MEETINGS: There will be a Grants (sub-committee) meeting on Monday at 6.45pm and a Policy and Resources meeting at 7.30pm in the Civic Centre. If there is insufficient business, meetings may be cancelled. Please therefore telephone the Civic Centre on 01273 589777 to ensure that a meeting is being held (an Agenda will be placed on the website). Meetings are open to members of the public who are able to ask questions for a 15 minute period at the start of each meeting.

FOOTNOTES: To Seaford this week to collect new spectacles. They were very busy and while I waited to be served I began browsing the endless racks of specimen frames that adorned the walls. Suddenly I was aware that a small grey haired lady was tugging at my sleeve. ‘I’ve come to collect my glasses’, she said, peering up at me. ‘Yes,’ I said,’ I am not one of……’, I began. She interrupted with, ‘the bus was late you see’. At this point a real member of staff came over and led her away. I have history of this sort of thing. As a teenager, I was in an empty shop waiting to buy a shirt. Suddenly the doorbell tinkled and a woman entered, walked straight up to me and demanded to see some ties. In those days ties were kept in a drawer under a glass topped counter. I said ‘certainly madam’ and walked round behind the counter, picked up the drawer and waited patiently while she chose one. Only the appearance of the Manager from the basement ended this little transaction. Probably the oddest one was whilst working in a theatre where the access to stage left was from a passageway that also led to the stage door and then the street. The second act opened with me sitting on a sofa in the middle of the stage, and this particular evening, I dutifully took up my place on the sofa to await the opening of the act and the raising of the curtain. Suddenly I was aware of a slight depression beside me and I turned to gaze into the smiling face of an elderly lady sitting next to me. She clutched her large handbag on her lap with gloved hands and nodded at me. Now, I was in repertory at the theatre and performing one play, rehearsing another, and learning the script of another, and for one insane moment I thought I was in the wrong play. This was not so outlandish as you might think. There was a story in those days of an actor who wanted a prompt during a speech and hissed at the prompter, ‘what is the cue?’. To be replied to with, ’what is the play?’ Also, for once in my life, I was lost for words. Fortunately, I was rescued by the Stage Manager, who had been answering a call of nature, and she was led away, chattering happily about how nice his house was. There was, apparently, a few doors along from the stage door, a residential home for the elderly, and my would-be cast member had managed to get past the stage door keeper and had simply walked onto the stage. Meanwhile, I collected my new spectacles and drove home to Chaplin, who has never mistaken me for anybody else. Have a good week and stay safe, wherever your journeys take you.