SUPPORT GROUP: Breast Cancer Support Group meet on the first Wednesday of each month from 1pm to 3.30pm in the Civic Centre. Contact email: bcsgroup@btinternet.com.

YOGA: With Natalie Heath every Tuesday from 6pm to 7pm in the Civic Centre. This class is back after the summer break on Tuesday September 4. Contact Natalie Heath email: mrsnatalieheath@yahoo.co.uk phone: 07738538094.

THE DEANS SENIOR TEA CLUB: Meet every Tuesday from 10.30am to 12.30pm in the Civic Centre. Come along for tea, coffee, cakes and a chat. It’s free, but donations are always welco

LIVING LIGHT PILATES: Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning in the Civic Centre. £6.50 per class or class pass for £44 (eight classes plus one free session). Contact Nicola Murray-Smith email: nicolalivinglight@yahoo.com phone: 07776 457752.

FITNESS PILATES: Every Monday morning and Thursday evening in the Civic Centre. Get fit, tone up, prevent back pain, improve flexibility and posture. Equipment provided, just bring some water. Only £6 per class or £40 for eight weeks. Contact Jennie Palmer email: jen@jenniepalmer.co.uk phone: 07825 702775.

YOGA: Every Monday from 7.15pm to 8.15pm in the Civic Centre. Contact Jane email: janechantyoga@hotmail.co.uk phone: 07703 167895.

DANCE CLASS: Little Stars Pre-School Dance Class for pre-school children aged 2 to 4 years, every Tuesday 9am to 9.30am at the Civic Centre. £3.50 per session. Contact Anneli Smith 07930 490058.

RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: Telscombe Residents Association meet on the first Thrusday of each month from 7.15pm to 9.15pm in the Civic Centre. Chair Pat Bowman 01273 583213; Vice-Chair Linda Paddock 01273 587853; Secretary Chris Bowman 01273 583213.

COUNCILLORS SURGERY: On the first Saturday of each month from 10am to 11am in the Civic Centre. No appointment necessary. Come along and see your local Councillors.

COUNCIL MEETING: The Planning and Highways Committee meet on Monday at 7.30pm in the Civic Centre. If there is insufficient business, meetings may be cancelled. Please therefore telephone the Civic Centre on 01273 589777 to ensure that a meeting is being held (an Agenda will be placed on the website). Meetings are open to members of the public who are able to ask questions for a 15 minute period at the start of each meeting, relevant to that Committee.

FOOTNOTES: After a two hour wait with a string of corpses behind us, we had reached the moment of truth. Poirot had gathered the suspects in the elegant drawing room, had given a detailed account of his findings to date and then swung around, finger pointing and moustache bristling, his mouth open to utter the name of the culprit, and the TV screen went blank. At the same moment all the lights went out and the computer screen sighed and also gave up the ghost, leaving Chaplin and myself sitting in Stygian gloom. It has truly been remarked that nothing is missed until you actually lose it, and the total loss of power brought home to me that I was totally unprepared for this. A glance through the window showed that the nearest street lamps were also out, meaning that we were suffering a rare power failure. I began to carefully make my way to the kitchen. In situations like this, sharing ones life with a black cat is not the cleverest move as I found out when I tentatively put out a hand to support myself and felt something warm, large and furry, that yowled and jumped to the floor. I knew in the kitchen I had some small tea candles, bought years ago by a lover, who had the idea of lighting and spreading them around the lounge to give a romantic ambience. They nearly brought me to the edge of a nervous breakdown, constantly worrying about the cottage burning to the ground. Having found the candles, it dawned on me I didn’t have anything to light them with. Ah, the gas stove I thought. Then I realised our gas oven relies on a device plugged into the power to be lit. Scrabbling around I found our sole torch and having lit that, also found a box of matches left over from last summers barbecue. Then, with several candles lit and whilst I was explaining to Chaplin that stretching out and lying near to the candles was not the wisest thing to do, all the lights came on again. The Poirot I had been watching was now over and I still could not remember the murderer, but no matter. Life had been returned to its normality and all was well. Have a good week and go safely where ever your journeys take you.