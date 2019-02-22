YOGA: With Natalie Heath every Tuesday from 6pm to 7pm in the Civic Centre. This class is back after the summer break on Tuesday September 4. Contact Natalie Heath email: mrsnatalieheath@yahoo.co.uk phone: 07738538094.

LIVING LIGHT PILATES: Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning in the Civic Centre. £6.50 per class or class pass for £44 (eight classes plus one free session). Contact Nicola Murray-Smith email: nicolalivinglight@yahoo.com phone: 07776 457752.

FITNESS PILATES: Every Monday morning and Thursday evening in the Civic Centre. Get fit, tone up, prevent back pain, improve flexibility and posture. Equipment provided, just bring some water. Only £6 per class or £40 for eight weeks. Contact Jennie Palmer email: jen@jenniepalmer.co.uk phone: 07825 702775.

SENIOR TEA CLUB: The Deans Senior Tea Club meet every Tuesday from 10.30am to 12.30pm in the Civic Centre. Come along for tea, coffee, cakes and a chat. It’s free, but donations are always welcome.

CITIZENS ADVICE: Drop in advice surgery on the last Tuesday of each month from 10.30am to 12.30pm in the Civic Centre. Advice can also be gained via their website www.citizens advice.org.uk. Adviceline 03444 111 444.

YOGA: Every Monday from 7.15pm to 8.15pm in the Civic Centre. Contact Jane email: janechantyoga@hotmail.co.uk phone: 07703 167895.

DANCE CLASS: Little Stars Pre-School Dance Class for pre-school children aged 2 to 4 years, every Tuesday 9am to 9.30am at the Civic Centre. £3.50 per session. Contact Anneli Smith 07930 490058.

CONTACT DETAILS: Saltdean Residents Association have quarterly meetings at Saldean Community Hall/St Nicholas Church Hall. Chair Jon Ray; secretary Cathy Gallagher; treasurer Fergal Gallagher. Email saltdeanra@gmail.com Phone 07810 560337.

COUNCIL MEETING: The Planning and Highways Committee meet on Monday at 7.30pm in the Civic Centre. If there is insufficient business, meetings may be cancelled. Please therefore telephone the Civic Centre on 01273 589777 to ensure that a meeting is being held (an agenda will be placed on the website). Meetings are open to members of the public who are able to ask questions for a 15 minute period at the start of each meeting, relevant to that committee.

FOOTNOTES: In an attempt to get away from the ridiculous antics of our politicians, who have managed to turn the historic founding House of democracy into a theatrical event reminiscent of the Whitehall farces, I had turned my attention to the tsunami of gardening catalogues, brochures etc., that have flowed through my letter box over the past couple of weeks. Normally brochures advertising products are binned without a second glance. But the gardening ones I tend to hang on to, fascinated by the colourful displays and photographs. Always an optimist, I scan them for offers and imagine the flowers, so lavishly illustrated adorning my own garden. I should say that in years of buying bulbs and plants from catalogues, never has one turned out looking anything like the illustrations that lured me in. The gardener, now used to my enthusiasm for lost causes, merely grunts and plants the various items that arrive during the late spring. This can be quite a task as the catalogues have a habit of sending sometimes twice the amount of bulbs or plants ordered as a ‘gift’ or a BOGOF, that strange acronym apparently meaning buy one get one free. Despite all this, I still find myself perusing the glossy brochures and picking out yet again more items for the coming season, to try the patience of my long suffering gardener. Later still I shall be watching anxiously for the first signs of the newcomers appearing. Meanwhile the crocuses are showing through the grass of the lawns and the daffodils and snowdrops are already nodding their heads in the gentle breeze from the sea. Warm days have brought them out and it is wonderful to walk among them feeling the sun on my face and realising that Spring is not far away. The earth is beginning to stir itself and produce the new growth for the coming year, and in the peace and quiet of an English garden, the hysteria and tumult, the alarums and trumpeting elsewhere and dominating my radio and TV, seem of another world. Have a good week and go safely where ever your journeys take you