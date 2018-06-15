ARTS AND CRAFTS FAIR: The Bridge Arts in Uckfield (#BAiU) summer Arts and Crafts Fair is open today, Friday, and tomorrow, Saturday, in the Uckfield Civic Centre. Each year BAiU community group organises the largest arts and crafts fair in Uckfield. Creative artists and makers bring a wide variety of works for visitors to browse and buy; open 3pm 9pm Friday June 15 and 10am to 5pm Saturday June 16. On Friday, mingle with the artists at a drinks reception from 7pm to 9pm. The Fair opens again at 10am on Saturday, with the prize giving for the Children’s Art Competition, supported by our media sponsor Uckfield Matters at 11am. Over 450 children have entered artworks in the I Wish… competition, vying for prizes donated by local poet and artist, Audrey Haney. On Saturday afternoon there are creative workshops for adults and children to try something new. Booking advised (see www.bridge-arts.org for details). See www.bridge-arts.org for a portfolio of participating artists and crafts people.

BYE BYE BABY: A Celebration of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons Saturday June 23, 7.30pm in the Civic Centre, Uckfield. Bye Bye Baby is more than your average tribute band. They deliver a full theatre show covering the journey of the Four Seasons from the very beginning up until the Disco era and the rock and roll hall of fame. In fact a musical journey through the sounds of one of the most successful bands of all time. The show demonstrates the diversity and harmonic sounds as once performed by the great band themselves.

OPEN GARDEN: North Hall Open Garden for NGS, Saturday and Sunday, June 23 and 24, 2pm to 5.30pm. This quintessential cottage garden surrounding a C16 house (not open) is planted to please the senses. Owner maintained, inspired by Hardy Plant Society membership, the planting is dense and varied in a palette of soft colours. Flowing themed island beds and a moated terrace add to the many other cottage garden features. Wildlife and self-seeding encouraged. Home grown plants and scrumptious teas. Admission £4, children free. Tel: 01825 791103.