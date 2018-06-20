BYE BYE BABY: A Celebration of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons tomorrow, Saturday, 7.30pm in the Civic Centre, Uckfield. Bye Bye Baby is more than your average tribute band. They deliver a full theatre show covering the journey of the Four Seasons from the very beginning up until the Disco era and the rock and roll hall of fame. In fact a musical journey through the sounds of one of the most successful bands of all time. The show demonstrates the diversity and harmonic sounds as once performed by the great band themselves.

OPEN GARDEN: North Hall Open Garden for NGS, tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday, 2pm to 5.30pm. This quintessential cottage garden surrounding a C16 house (not open) is planted to please the senses. Owner maintained, inspired by Hardy Plant Society membership, the planting is dense and varied in a palette of soft colours. Flowing themed island beds and a moated terrace add to the many other cottage garden features. Wildlife and self-seeding encouraged. Home grown plants and scrumptious teas. Admission £4, children free. Tel: 01825 791103.